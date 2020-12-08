Best beauty gift sets for Christmas 2020

Ho Ho Ho! The most magical time of year is around corner, which means it’s time to start looking for gifts for your loved ones. If you know someone who is obsessed with beauty these are the gift sets that would make their Christmas perfect. We all know how expensive beauty products are in general so these gift sets that usually come around this time of year are the perfect buy for a beauty lover.

At T3 we’ve curated a list of must-have beauty gift sets that are sought after that you should definitely consider if you’re looking for the perfect beauty gift for someone - or if you’re just in a mid-December panic and you’ve left it a little too late then we’ve got you covered with great ideas.

=Below you’ll see our top 5 picks for you to choose from, or even for yourself if you are equally just a beauty lover.

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

1. Lancôme Hypnôse Classic Mascara Christmas Set Most popular gift set Reasons to buy + Comes in a trio set + Good value for money Reasons to avoid - Products are in minis - Seasonal and set is limited edition during Christmas period only Check Amazon

The Lancôme Hypnôse Classic Mascara Christmas Set contains three of the bestselling eye makeup products starting with the most popular mascara (6.2ml) that will make your eyelashes look six times thicker and contains Silicone, Glycerin and Vitamin B5 to keep the lashes super soft, a black eyeliner (0.7g) that is creamy and easily blend-able for other looks, i.e. smoky styles and an eye makeup remover (30ml) a non-oily cleanser, designed for sensitive skin and contact lens wearers that sweeps away all waterproof eye makeup and impurities. This is the perfect gift for someone who loves their eye makeup and who wants to upgrade to products that are more on the luxury end.

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

2. Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Serum 4 Piece Skin Care Gift Set Good value anti-aging gift set Reasons to buy + 4-pc anti-aging gift set, originally worth + + Good for all skin types Reasons to avoid - Can be pricey in the long-run - This value set is seasonal only AU $138.60 View at Beauty Expert UK

The Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Serum 4 Piece Skin Care Gift Set is the perfect gift to give someone who is currently obsessed with skincare. This set comes with an Advanced Ceramide Daily Youth Restoring Serum, which protects and repairs the skin’s barrier, a Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream SPF 30, which firms and lifts the skin while also protecting the skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays; a Ceramide Lift and Firm Night Cream, which restores moisture back into the skin to keep it looking firm and lifted, and finally the Superstart Skin Renewal Booster that is rich in probiotics and helps to restore the skin’s surface later while also boosting the results of the other skincare products.

This gift set is really good value for money as it originally costs £114 and is now down to £67, making it the perfect gift to give to someone who you know will appreciate this.

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

3. Stila Kitten Bliss Eye and Lip Set One of the bestsellers Reasons to buy + Trio set, good value for money + Products are full-sized Reasons to avoid - This trio gift set is seasonal - Colours might not suit all skin tones Check Amazon

The Stila Kitten Bliss Eye and Lip Set is the perfect gift for someone who loves shimmer. This set comes in the signature ‘Kitten’ shade, and this set comes with one powder eyeshadow, one liquid eyeshadow and a lipgloss. All products come in full-size so this is definitely a bargain not to be missed.

The eyeshadow in shade ‘Kitten’ in this set is loved amongst beauty editor and makeup artists, and the Glitter and Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in the shade ‘Kitten Karma’ has pearl and glitter particles that glide across the eyelid, and the Beauty Boss Lip Gloss in ‘Kitten’ is a high-impact lip gloss that is lightweight and does not have the sticky and tacky feel as its formulated with hyaluronic filling spheres and luminous oils. This is the perfect give for a makeup lover at such an affordable price.

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

4. Pixi Fast Flash Facial! Most affordable gift set Reasons to buy + Alcohol free, cruelty free + Affordable to repurchase in the long-run Reasons to avoid - Might not be good for sensitive skin - Products have fragrance in them Check Amazon

The Pixi Fast Flash Facial! gift set comes with a Peel & Polish Resurfacing Concentrate that is essentially an enzyme peel that resurfaces the skin to help promote smoother skin. It’s enriched with natural fruit enzymes and lactic acid that gently exfoliates dead skin cells.

The second product in this set is the Glow Tonic Exfoliating Toner that is formulated with 5% Glycolic Acid and a blend of Aloe Vera, Ginseng and botanical extracts that is designed to promote radiant skin. And the third product is the Rose Flash Balm Instant Skin Booster which is a 3-in-1 radiance-enhancing balm that is oil free, suitable for all skin types and helps to not only brighten the skin but also removes signs of fatigue on the face. All three products work in combination with one another and is such a great gift purchase at such an affordable price point.

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

5. NYX Professional Makeup Diamonds & Ice Please 24 Day Advent Calendar Festive Countdown Most affordable advent calendar Reasons to buy + Has 24 of NYX’s bestselling favourites + Good value for money Reasons to avoid - Limited edition - Most products don’t come in full-size Check Amazon

This Advent Calendar is such a bargain and such a great gift idea to countdown to Christmas. It comes with 24 of NYX Professional Makeup’s bestselling favourites with 12 lip shades from subtle nudes to brighter colours, as well as lip oils, lip scrubs, single eyeshadows, primer, powder and more.

At such an affordable price this calendar that features all these makeup goodies is the perfect gift to give someone during this festive period that they also wear into the start of the New Year and beyond. This is a good gift idea for beginners in makeup, professional makeup users or even someone who just wants to try different products without having to purchase each item individually.

Liked this?