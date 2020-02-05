Best Amazon UK deals today: save £100s on Amazon Echo and Fire devices, iPhone, Apple Watch, Philips irons and more

Why wait for Amazon Prime Day when Amazon has deals on every damn day? Right now it's just added Fire TV and Echo Alexa smart home speakers to its yawning raft of pre-Valentine's Day deals. You would be surprised how busy Valentine's is for shopping, and not just for flowers and chocolates, either.

The choice on offer ranges from some rather basic no-name-brand stuff, all the way up to Amazon's lowest ever price on Apple Watch Series 4… So there truly is something for everybody and every budget.

• Buy stainless steel Apple Watch 4 with steel Milanese loop bracelet for £474 was £799 – save £325

• Buy 'gold' stainless steel Apple Watch 4 with gold Milanese loop bracelet for £506 was £849 – save £343 – sorry, sold out.

There's also money off Apple iPhone XS. Yes, just a year ago, it was state of the art; now it's 37% off…

• Buy 64GB Apple iPhone XS in space grey, silver or gold for £629 – was £999, save £379

• Buy 512GB Apple iPhone XS in space grey, silver or gold for £995 – was £1,349, save £354

The iPhone XS is still among the best phones you can buy, with an excellent camera, and Apple will continue to support it with iOS updates for years. These are excellent deal prices.

Want a new mattress? It's not actually on Amazon, but Nectar is offering a brilliant £250 off any mattress with 2 pillows worth £70 free.

• Shop the rest of today's Amazon deals on Amazon UK

Amazon Echo Show 5 £59.99 | was £79.99 | Save £20

We know that regardless of all the wonderful things we flag up during Amazon sales, the ones that really sell are Amazon's own devices. This Alexa-powered video-calling wedge gets a handy £20 price cut for Valentine's and that, let me tell you, is a GREAT price. Deal runs from Feb 5-12 for Valentine's DayView Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa £34.99 | was £49.99 | Save £15

This 4K video streamer is already a steal at 50 quid, so a drop of £15 puts it in the realms of madness. Watch BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, ITV Hub, All 4 or the more interesting likes of BFI Player or Starz. The 4K UHD streaming is truly impressive. Deal runs from Feb 5-12 for Valentine's DayView Deal

Echo Dot with Clock £39.99 | was £59.99 | Save £20

Everyone loves Amazon Echo Dot and everyone loves knowing what the times is. So add a Clock to an Echo Dot and you have a sure-fire winner. You could use this as a standalone controller for smart home tech or a bedside clock radio. The built-in speaker is a little weedy but you can stream to a Bluetooth or wired speaker if you require more volume. The clock can also act as a timer or show the temperature outdoors. Deal runs from Feb 5-12 for Valentine's DayView Deal

Philips PerfectCare Elite GC9630/20 £200 | Was £350 | Save £150 at Amazon

This is not a mere iron; it's a steam generator, able to smooth out clothes practically by just looking at them. The huge, 1.8-litre water and steam tank lasts for ages and can be descaled in seconds, and the steam produced – up to 470g/minute with the boost button down – means it can do anything from delicates to thick cotton, with no risk of harming the fabric. This limited time deal + your recent payday makes this the ideal moment to snap one up.View Deal

You can also save £120 on the next model up, the Philips GC9650/80 PerfectCare Elite Silence Steam Generator Iron. This has an entirely ludicrous 500g steam boost yet is, as its name suggests (almost) silent.

The best steam iron and steam generator for every budget and need

Braun Series 9 9390cc £200 | Was £500 | Save £300 at Amazon

The flagship version of Braun's flagship shaver, this Series 9 comes with a charging station that deep cleans the blades and charges it up between uses. The Series 9 uses no fewer than 5 shaving elements to get you smoother in minutes. This is among the best deals Amazon reels out, and makes it cheaper than the more basic Series 8 from the same brand.View Deal

The rest of today's best electric shaver deals

GoPro Hero7 Black £259.99 | Was £379 | Save £120 at Amazon

Whether you want video in 4K Ultra HD at 60 FPS or 12-meg stills, this much sought-after action camera packs Wi-Fi, GPS and a two-year guarantee. Again, we doubt Amazon will hold the GoPro at this price for long (although admittedly they will run this deal again in the near future.)View Deal

The rest of today's best GoPro deals

Philips OneBlade Hybrid (face/body) £39.99 | was £59.99 | Save £20 at Amazon

A different kind of shaving beast to the Braun above, this OneBlade vibrates at high speed to remove hair from your body or face at high speed, but without irritation. This version of is comes with four combs and 2 blades and the price is down by one third. You do the math!View Deal

Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch | Sale price £169.00 | Was £219.99 | Save £50 (23%) at Amazon

A hybrid of analogue watch and electronic fitness watch, the Garmin Vivomove 3S is the best of both worlds and £50 off today. Tap the screen and a hidden display leaps into life, showing smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar view and more. This fitness watch hasn't got GPS but it can tap into your phone's to track runs, hikes and rides. Classy.View Deal