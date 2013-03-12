Asus Padfone 2 goes on sale in the UK

The SIM-Free version of Asus' Padfone 2 hybrid device is now available to buy in the UK for a modest £599 asking price

Asus is quite fond of blending technology form factors - the company has recently released the Transformer AiO with a detachable screen.

Now the SIM-free version of its phone/tablet hybrid, the Asus Padfone 2, is available to buy SIM free for £599, inc. VAT.

The device comes with a quad-core 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 processor backed up by 2GB of RAM.

While the phone has a 4.7-inch, 1,280 x 720, display there's also the 10.1-inch tablet docking station to take advantage of - and that boasts a (slightly) better 1,280 x 800 resolution. The station does include a 5000mAh battery that will significantly boost the 2140mAh one inside the handset.

The Padfone 2 arrives with Android 4.1.1and the £599 price point gets you 32GB of internal storage.

The device is now available to buy from Clove and comes in a choice of black or white.