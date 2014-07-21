Argos launches new budget tablets

Wading back into the tablet wars, high street retailer Argos has revealed a new budget Android slate with prices starting at £80

The formidable high street retailer Argos has launched a budget tablet to compete with the likes of the even-more-formidable supermarket Tesco's Hudl tablet.

The Bush MyTablet will come in three sizes, 7-inch, 7.85-inch and 10.1-inch when it goes on sale on Saturday, July 26. Although the largest option won't be available until August.

So, what's on offer? Well all three run KitKat, the latest version of Android and all three come with 16GB of internal storage and the option to boost it with a micro SD card.

Although all three arrive with a 2MP rear-facing camera, the 7.85-inch and 10.1-inch models pack a 5MP front-facing camera over the 7-inch's 0.3MP camera. It's fair to say you'd be using these more for video chatting than snapping great pictures.

The two larger tabs both use a 1.4GHz quad-core processor while the smallest uses a 1Ghz dual-core chip. Screen resolution is 1024 x 600 for the 7-inch and 10.1-inch while the 7.85-inch features a 1024 x 768 display.

Make no mistake, these are not iPad mini killers. But if we've learned anything from the likes of the Hudl or Google's Nexus 7 it's that there's plenty of people out there looking for a no-frills, budget tablet.

And budget these are. The 7-inch will set you back £79.99 while the 7.85-inch and 10.1-inch variants will cost you £99.99 and £129.99 respectively.