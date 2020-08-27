Apple Watch 6 hands Galaxy Watch 3 a milestone victory

Apple's next smartwatch is the Apple Watch Series 6 which will be launching with the new watchOS 7 this fall. The software will bring a number of updates with it, with a potential feature for yoga buffs that can monitor heart rate and detect which pose the user is in.

One of the most exciting rumours we've heard about the wearable is the possibility of blood pressure monitoring – something which has been approved for Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 – but it seems like it may not make it to Apple's next smartwatch after all.

Twitter leaker Komiya, who often shares Apple titbits, has said that Apple is definitely working on blood pressure monitoring for the Apple Watch, but at this current stage in the process, it's "not very accurate".

The Apple Watch Series 6 is slated for a September reveal and launch alongside the new iPad – in spite of the delay to the iPhone 12. With only a few weeks to go, we don't know if it's possible for Apple to refine it in time for release.

Samsung only received MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) approval for its Samsung Health Monitor app back in April, which allows compatible Galaxy Watch devices – like the Galaxy Watch Active2 and the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 – to act as an "over-the-counter and cuffless blood pressure monitoring application."

Apple's first hurdle is getting the technology working properly, and then it has to clear it with various country's agencies to make sure it's been deemed safe before it acts as a selling-point to the watch.

How far along in that process the tech giant is, we don't know, but it won't be too long before we find out if the Apple Watch 6 can go head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 on that front after all.

