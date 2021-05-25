Apple iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 is out now bringing more updates to iPhones and iPads

Just one month after the last update, Apple has pulled the trigger on iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 to bring some handy new features and prepare for the upcoming audio improvements due to follow in June.

While the iOS 14.5 update included some major feature updates, such as the ability to unlock your iPhone using your watch and the new app tracking warnings, iOS 14.6 brings smaller changes, but ones that will be important next month.

The new Apple Card Family option allows you to share your Apple Card with up to five members of your household, which can include children 13 years or older. The main cardholder can set limits and controls on additional cards. All users are also able to build up their credit – not just the main cardholder.

An update for AirTag and Find My allows user to provide an email address instead of a phone number when putting the device into lost mode. AirTag will also show a partial phone number of its owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device. This could be helpful in identifying tags among friends and family.

Subscription support is now added for podcast channels and shows, and voice control users can unlock their phone after a restart using voice. Previously, the code was still needed the first time it was unlocked.

Perhaps most importantly, the iOS 14.6 update prepares the iPhone and iPad for the Apple Music audio improvements, including Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio, due to be launched next month, after their announcement earlier in May.

How to download iOS 14.6

If your phone is set to auto updates, you should get the new update the next time you plug your phone in. However, if you can’t wait, he’s how to do it manually:

Go to Settings > Select General > Software Update.

You’ll need to be plugged in and ideally on WiFi to allow a fast download. The process can take a bit of time, so plan have no phone access for at least 30 minutes.