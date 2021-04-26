Update your iPhone and iPad, Apple iOS 14.5 is out now

Apple has now released the iOS 14.5 update for iPhones and iPadOS 14.5 for iPads. Make sure you plug your device in tonight and have your auto-updates turned on, as you’re going to want these new features. Rather than just security updates, this update brings a new way to unlock your phone, dual 5G SIM support, reporting in Apple Maps for better accident info, new emojis and Siri voices, app tracking notification, AirTag support and much more.

Apple’s FaceID ran into a big stumbling block as the COVID-19 pandemic saw us all donning masks for protection. While an update to iOS 13 last year made the function switch back to the keypad code quicker when it detected a mask, it didn’t solve the problem completely. This new update means the phone will now partially scan your face and then refer to your Apple Watch to unlock your phone (if the Apple Watch remains unlocked).

One of the most talked-about features is the new App Tracking transparency. This means that each application will now have to ask permission to track your activity across other apps and websites. While this has upset companies that rely on this tracking, many others have already implemented this and you will have seen the pop-up notices coming up when you open up recently updated apps.

The software updates page will show this when available (Image credit: Future)

The update to the dual SIM functionality means that you can now use 5G on both lines. Previously you could only have 5G on one, while a second was limited to LTE 4G. This will become even more useful once we can actually travel again and put a local 5G SIM into our phone. T-Mobile users in the US will also benefit from the 5G standalone function, which allows a direct 5G connection without an LTE piggyback. This has the potential for lower latency and better range for many users.

Apple Maps will now use crowdsourced information to show when there is an accident or hazard that could impact your journey. As we reported earlier this month, users can use voice commands or swipe up on the map to report an accident, hazard or speed camera along their journey.

Podcasts get a design refresh, with shows getting their own dedicated pages, complete with descriptions. AirPlay 2 support extends to Apple Fitness+ to view on a larger screen and new Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X controllers have been added to the list of supported devices for gaming.

You can see the full list of what’s new on the Apple support page.

How to download iOS 14.5

If your phone is set to auto updates, you should get the new update the next time you plug your phone in. However, if you can’t wait, he’s how to do it manually:

Go to Settings > Select General > Software Update.

You’ll need to be plugged in and ideally on WiFi to allow a fast download. The process can take a bit of time, so plan have no phone access for at least 30 minutes.