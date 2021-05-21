Apple Watch 7 will have a completely new look, and it’s about time

This week, we’ve got a good look at what the Apple Watch Series 7 will look like when it launches this fall. It’s a big change from the rounded casing that has remained unchanged since the Apple Watch 4 in 2018, which in itself wasn’t a major departure from the original Apple Watch design of 2015. Bezels have reduced but otherwise, the design has remained the same. Nice looking but not revolutionary.

The images we’ve seen of the Apple Watch 7 change that. The design instead follows that of the iPhone 12 and the new iMac M1. The sides are squared off and the top is flat, with only the corners remaining round.

This subtle case redesign makes a big impact on the look of the Apple Watch. It’s fresh and modern, though also strangely chunky. I’m sure the real thing will actually be thinner than the current model, but curves are perhaps move forgiving in that regard.



(Image credit: Jon Prosser / @RendersbyIan)

Another interesting change in the leaked images – renders created by @Rendersbylan and share by Jon Prosser – is the color. While the current model comes in silver, gold, black, red and blue, we see the Apple Watch 7 in much more muted colors, including a mint green similar to that used on the iPhone 12.

Of course, these images are just rendered. So, we have to trust how accurate to the actual products they are – and of course, there’s no guarantee these will be the final colors brought to market. However, Prosser’s recent Google predictions have been pretty spot on, so there’s every chance these are too.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser / @RendersbyIan)

There’s also no tech information with these images. Aside from guesswork based on the images, it’s not clear of the actual size of the device or any new features. While its rumored a new glucose monitor won’t be seen until the Apple Watch Series 8, there has been talk of a touch ID coming sooner.

There’s every chance more info will follow, especially with WWDC just around the corner, where iOS 15 is expected to get a full preview. However, it won’t be until September that we know for sure about the final design.