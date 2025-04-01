Apple TV gets a free update that makes it more simple to use

Quick Summary Apple has pushed a new software version to its Apple TV boxes. Its tvOS 18.4 update adds some nice design tweaks, plus a couple of backend additions.

Apple has released several software updates for its devices, which includes a new version of tvOS for Apple TV boxes.

You can download and install tvOS 18.4 now, which doesn't make sweeping changes to the user experience – after all, it is the best streaming device already. However, there are a few design and interface tweaks to make life a little more simple.

The Apple TV app is where most of the changes have been made. According to 9to5Mac, there is now a large plus button on a show or movie's title page, which enables you to more easily add it to your watchlist. In addition, you can pull up information on a title by tapping a new, big "i" button.

Finally, details on a show's release schedule is now more prominent, which helps if episodes are released over a period of time rather than all at once.

The design tweaks have also arrived on the Apple TV app for iPhone and iPad, while more small changes are yet to come.

Also according to 9to5Mac, the beta testing period also yielded some neat new icons and a cleaner look to categories, to help you find what you want to watch more quickly.

The other new additions are less obvious, such as audio improvements for Apple AirPods Pro Max owners. Apple Insider also claims that a new feature to "Automatically Download In-App Content" has appeared too.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And it says there's now Matter support for robotic vacuums and mops. This is quite a niche enhancement, but could proved useful nonetheless.

To get tvOS 18.4 just head to Settings on your Apple TV 4K or older, supported box. Go to System, then Software Updates. Hit Update Software and away you go.