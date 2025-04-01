Your iPhone gets some new tricks - here’s what it can do now

Quick Summary Apple has released iOS 18.4 that introduces a number of new features to iPhone. There are new emojis, Priority Notifications, along with the expansion of Apple Intelligence to a further eight languages.

Apple might only release one major software update a year for its iPhones, iPads, Mac and Apple Watch devices, but following that one major roll out, there are usually a few smaller updates that follow – and they often bring new features.

Occasionally these are minor and not always anything to write home about, while other times those updates are more substantial.

For iOS 18.4, the latter is the case, with the software update that was released on 1 April bringing a number of new tricks to your iPhone.

New to Apple Intelligence

First up, there are a couple of new additions to Apple Intelligence, with Priority Notifications now available following the update.

Previously, the Priority Messages feature was offered as part of the Apple Intelligence suite, showing important emails at the top of your inbox. Priority Notifications does similar but for your notifications, highlighting important notifications that might need your immediate attention at the top of your notification stack.

Sketch has also been introduced within Image Playground as a style option, and Apple Intelligence has expanded support for a further eight languages, including French, German and Italian.

Apple Vision Pro and services

Elsewhere, there is a new Apple Vision Pro app that will appear automatically for those that have a Vision Pro, but if you don't, you can download it from the App Store should you wish to learn more about Apple's "Spatial Computer".

There are updates to the Apple News+ app too, with a focus on recipes, while the Photos app has had a little upgrade with new sorting options and filters.

The software brings new Emojis as well, including a face with bags under its ears and a shovel, while new CarPlay features arrive with iOS 18.4, such as compatible displays showing three rows of apps instead of two.

To make sure your iPhone is running the latest software and you have access to all the latest features mentioned above, head to the Settings app on your iPhone and tap on General. From here, tap on Software Update and follow the instructions.

The update will be available to all iPhone models that support iOS 18.4, but the Apple Intelligence features, like Priority Notifications, will only appear on iPhone 15 Pro models and iPhone 16 models, including the most recent iPhone 16e.