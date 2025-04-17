Apple CarPlay gets an essential free update to fix recent issues

Quick Summary The last major iOS update seemingly introduced connectivity issues between iPhones and some vehicles with wireless CarPlay. Apple has now pushed a smaller fix as part of iOS 18.4.1, which is available to download and install now.

We've been blessed with a swathe of new features for CarPlay in recent months, with the latest major update adding extra real estate for apps, support for live sports scores, and default navigation for the EU.

However, the update also seemingly introduced issues for some drivers, with one being more annoying than others.

It seems that the last iOS update (18.4) brought with it a connectivity bug – some users have since reported that their iPhones either lose their wireless connection with CarPlay, or cannot even connect with it at all.

Several have claimed that the only way to ensure connection for them is to revert back to using USB.

There doesn't seem to be a pattern in car types either – quoted manufacturers and models vary widely.

Other users also report issues with CarPlay information showing on their dashboards, after the update.

Thankfully, Apple was aware of the problem and, according to 9to5Mac, has pushed a fix to iPhones as part of the iOS 18.4.1 update that's just been released.

How to fix the CarPlay connection issues

We've not tested it in our own CarPlay vehicles yet, but iOS 18.4.1 can be downloaded on your supported iPhone via Settings > General > Software Update.

The CarPlay issues are even referred to in the update's description: "This update provides important bug fixes and security updates, and addresses a rare issue that prevents wireless CarPlay connection in certain vehicles."

The update is 570.4MB so shouldn't take long to install over a decent connection (oh, the irony). It doesn't seem to add anything else other than security patches.

Let us know if it's solved your CarPlay woes in our comments below, or if you've encountered any other gremlins in the process.