Apple Beats Studio Buds are coming to take on Samsung and Google

Beat-branded earbuds are on their way, according to images found in the new beta versions of TVOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6. While it was believed that Apple was winding down the Beats headphone line, these new Beats Studio Buds look ready to take on the likes of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 and Google’s Pixel Buds.

The pictures show a brand-new design for the true wireless earbuds, with no ear wrap or wire. Instead, they feature a larger main body that fills the ear, along with an angled pill-shaped design, in a nod to the Powerbeats and Powerbeats Pro.

The images, originally discovered by MacRumors contributor, Steve Moser, show a rounded charging case and a choice of three colors: red, black and white, with both cases and earbuds matching.

Beats Studio Buds in their charging case (Image credit: MacRumors)

Very little detail is known so far, other than these images, other than they are not expected to offer support for Spatial Audio, or Apple’s new lossless audio (ALAC). Apple is also expected to release updated versions of its AirPods Pro later in the year that would.

The Studio name would suggest a premium over the lightweight Powerbeats, and maybe even a price that is above the Powerbeats Pro. However, at over $250 (£176/AU$322) that would put it firmly in the AirPods Pro bracket. Maybe that doesn’t matter for this audience but without the Spatial Audio, a $200 figure might be more appealing.

With the full release of iOS 14.6 expected sometime in June, we may not need to wait long to find out.