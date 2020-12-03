Amazon US PS5 restock: coming TODAY!

The PS5 is getting a wave of restocks today, alongside the Xbox Series X. Amazon has been rolling our stock across all of its regions today, and the US is coming up today!

Walmart launched more PS5 consoles today and has an Xbox Series X|S drop incoming after being postponed, and a number of other retailers are jumping on the bandwagon. You can check out where to buy PS5 guide so that you don't miss the chance to secure one today!

Amazon US

Amazon has been releasing PS5 consoles across all of its various regions today, and the US is next up on the list, so head over there and keep refreshing as we're expecting a fresh wave of consoles today. View Deal

If you don't have any luck with the PS5, you can always head over to our where to buy Xbox Series X guide. Otherwise, just hang on in there for the stock drop.

Amazon didn't officially announced its PS5 drop, taking everyone by surprise today, but given that a huge number of retailers in the US, and UK, are following suit, this may be the PS5 restock Sony promised us.

There are plenty of fantastic PS5 games to play on the console too, so if you do manage to buy one, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to next-gen games to dive into.

In the meantime, sit tight! Those PS5 consoles are tantalisingly close now. Just keep a weather eye on the page. We'll update you as soon as it goes live!