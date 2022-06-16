Amazon Prime members set to get over 30 free games – Mass Effect, Star Wars and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Members will be able to claim more than 30 free games during Amazon Prime Day this year, including the much-loved Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Alongside this, subscribers will gain access to Need for Speed, GRID Legends, Heat and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy for no extra cost. Amazon Prime Day is scheduled to take place from July 12th to 13th, 2022.

A further 25 indie games will be up for grabs in the build-up to Amazon Prime Day, beginning on June 21st and running until July 13th, 2022. Curve Games, HandyGames and SNK are a few of the developers given as examples with Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, Gone Viral, HUE, Metal Slug 2, Pumped BMX Pro, Samurai Shodown II, The Darkside Detective and The King of Fighters 2002 all set to be available during this time.

Amazon gives away free games every month. June's selection includes Far Cry 4, Escape From Monkey Island, Astrologaster, Across the Grooves Calico and WRC 8 IFA World Championship.

Undoubtedly, though, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is the biggest giveaway here. Mass Effect is an action RPG series of games with the first three being remastered as part of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition in 2021. Developed by Bioware, the trilogy features new visual enhancements and improvements over the original releases – especially the original that launched in 2007. The series is universally loved, perfect for any fans of space or eagerly awaiting Starfield .

Amazon Prime costs $10.99 / £7.99 a month or $119 / £79 for an annual subscription. To claim these titles, head to the Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) website during these dates and within the "Games and Loot" section, you should find the offers available to claim for free.