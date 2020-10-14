Amazon Prime Day camera deals: save £260 on Sony's Alpha 7 II today!

We're now onto the second day of Amazon Prime Day deals and the festivities are ramping up with discounts on an even larger selection of tech, fashion, fitness, and more. One example that caught our eye this morning: Sony's Alpha 7 II mirrorless camera has a £260 discount for Prime Day.
If you're looking to upgrade your photography setup, you could do a lot worse than Sony's Alpha 7 II, which includes many of the features professionals want and need, but at a very reasonable price. There's full-frame quality and 5-axis stabilisation onboard, ensuring your pictures look the absolute best they can.
There's support for interchangeable E and A lenses, letting your capture the situation exactly as it should be. When the session is over, Sony includes wireless image transferring and runs a cloud backup service so you never lose any data, ever.
Sony Alpha 7 II includes a 24.3-megapixel, 35mm Exmor CMOS sensor with Full HD video, making the up to 350 shots per charge crisp and accurate in all conditions. Sony has built a formidable camera for amateurs and professionals alike.
And did we mention you're saving £260 for Prime Day?
So, if you're looking to bag a bargain this Prime Day, Sony is offering a great discount on its Alpha 7 II mirrorless camera.
