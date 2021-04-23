Amazon Prime Day 2021 date leaks again – this time with a July date

The countdown to this year's Amazon Prime Day is well and truly on with the annual sale event looking to move back to its traditional summer slot. News of a June Prime Day first came from tech site Recode (you can read about that in our Amazon Prime Day 2021 guide), but now a new report claims that Prime Day will actually run in July.

Business and finance site Kiplinger.com says that it has been sent a screenshot "by someone who claims to be an Amazon employee". That screenshot, which Kiplinger says it cannot verify, shows the Prime Day dates as "July 12 & 13", a Monday and Tuesday. Those dates do sound credible as they would align with Prime Day 2019, which ran over Monday 15 July and Tuesday 16 July, 2019. Prime Day traditionally takes place in July and only moved to a later October date in 2020 due to the pandemic.

It's impossible to tell whether the web page screen grab obtained by Kiplinger is authentic – it does have some Amazon devices in it, which anyone could mock up – but the dates seem feasible.

What we do know for certain is that Amazon Prime Day will be going ahead, and most likely during the summer months as Amazon itself posted on its seller forums asking sellers to submit their proposals for Lightning Deals by Friday, April 23, 2021. The same post gave some details of the Lightning Deals we can expect, which are as follows: at least 20% or £50/€50 (approx. AU$80) lesser than the current site price; must match/beat the lowest price of the year; strong sales history; 3.5+ star rating.

What we don't now know are the exact dates. From the recent reports, the most likely dates now seem to be:

Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 June.

Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 June.

Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 June.

Monday 12 Tuesday 13 July.

When Prime Day does roll around, T3 will be the place to be as we've been covering the Prime Day (and Black Friday) sales for years now so we've honed our deal hunting skills so we can reveal the very best bargains to save you time and money. In the meantime, keep an eye on our main Amazon Prime Day 2021 guide, which we're updating with the latest news as we hear it.

