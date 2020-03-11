Amazon Echo Show 5 plunges back down to Black Friday price point

Amazon has dropped the price of the Amazon Echo Show 5 to the same price that is was on Black Friday, with the 5-star rated, screen-toting smart home hub and speaker system retailing for 38% less than it normally does.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is so good as it offers the exact same functionality that the original Echo Show does (which has a 10.1-inch screen), but does so in a much more every-room-friendly 5 inch form factor.

That means you can use the Echo Show 5 as a smart home speaker, smart home hub for controlling all your smart home devices (bulbs, thermostats, cameras, etc) as well as an entertainment and information station.

Watching videos, following recipe instructions, or simply catching up on the daily news, weather and traffic is 100 per cent in the Echo Show 5's wheelhouse, as too making video calls to friends and family.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Echo Show 5 | was £79.99 | now £49.99 | Available at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display, speaker, and smart home hub is a fantastic all-round product, and here in thanks to this deal it is available with a fat £30 price cut. That means instead of paying its regular price of £79.99, right now you can pick it up for just £49.99. That's a straight 38% saving, which gets even better when you factor in you get a choice of colours and free delivery.View Deal

For even more Amazon Echo prices, be sure to check out the deals charts below, which display the very lowest prices on the Amazon Echo Show, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8.