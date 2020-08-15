Alex Crockford's ultimate home workout works for everyone from beginners to jocks

The human race is a resourceful thing and some of our favourite fitness models have been grabbing anything they can in a quest to keep fit at home. Alex Crockford is one such chum, and he has helpfully tweaked and adjusted one of his favourite workout plans to suit ALL levels of fitness. Yes: even yours.

If you are struggling to stay in shape, remain fit and keep the weight off at home, don't panic, because even those who look good for a living are struggling to stay "utterly ripped" and "shredded to the max" with no access to gym equipment, or even the best home gym equipment, since it started selling out faster than the Rolling Stones after Brian Jones left. Although, of course, if you are lucky enough to own a set of the best dumbbells, a kettlebell or even some resistance bands, feel free to add them into these quick fire workouts for an extra push.

"This is my favourite home workout, designed to keep your overall body and mind active," Alex told us, possibly whilst oiling his pecs. "I like to smash this exact routine two or three times a week as part of my own routine."

"The reason this workout is so effective is that it’s built around the AMRAP concept, without needing any or much equipment."

Now, you may think that AMRAP is a song by Wham, but in fact, "AMRAP stands for ‘As Many Rounds/Reps As Possible’ and really generates results, as it pushes you to push your body to failure, without the need for heavy weights."

But although you should not get AMRAP mixed up with Wham Rap, the words of that song are eerily prophetic when it comes to getting the best home workout: 'I'm a soul boy, I'm a dole boy/Take pleasure in leisure, I believe in joy'.

Alex Crockford's Beginner Home Workout

If you're not hugely confident with the more advanced moves found in some of Alex's latter workout guides, haven't been to the gym in a while or you are just generally looking for a nice easy introduction into a spot of home fitness, then this is the workout for you.

Try to complete as many rounds of every exercise on the list in a ten minute period. Try it once or twice a week to begin with, but you can start to increase that as and when you see fit.

AMRAP (As many rounds / reps as possible)

Do this for 10 minutes, 1-2 times a week

10 squats – how to squat

10 knees down push ups – how to do a push up

10 reverse lunges (5 each leg) - start with feet hip-width apart and step a leg backwards, hingeing at the knee and lowering until your thigh is parallel with the floor. Return by pushing your weight through the heel of your leading foot, activating your abs and glutei. Swap sides and repeat.

10 burpees - check this guide for an intro to burpees

10 seconds plank - get into a push up position and rest bodyweight on the forearms. Engage your abs and squeeze your butt muscles. Keep a nice straight line from head to toe and hold. Don't let your hips sag.

Repeat this circuit as many times as you can in 10 minutes.

Alex gets rock hard abs sitting on the sofa... sort of (Image credit: Alex Crockford)

Alex Crockford's Intermediate Home Workout

This workout is designed for those with a decent amount of fitness experience, as the exercises here require more strength and improved cardio to perform properly. Also, you'll be working out for 15-minutes, two or three times a week.

Try to complete as many rounds of every exercise on the list in a 15 minute period. Try it two or three times a week to begin with, but you can start to increase that as and when you see fit.

AMRAP (As many rounds / reps as possible)

Do this for 15 minutes - 2-3 times a week

10 squat jumps - stand with feet hip-width apart and lower your butt into a squat position, keeping chest high, abs engaged. Now drive through your feet and explosively jump into the air, landing with soft knees and repeating.

10 pushups – how to do a push up

20 lunge jumps - take a look at the reverse lunge description above but add an explosive jump into the transition between legs.

10 burpees

10 sit ups

30 second plank

Repeat this circuit as many times as you can in 15 minutes.

Alex stays in shape at home, not in the gym. So should you (Image credit: Alex Crockford)

Alex Crockford's Advanced Home Workout

So you think you've got what it takes to tackle Alex's toughest home workout? Good on you, but be warned, this one involves some fairly advanced bodyweight exercises and it works better if you can grab a set of dumbbells.

Try to complete as many rounds of every exercise on the list in a 20 minute period. Try it three or four times a week to begin with, but you can make it part of a daily, all-over workout routine if you so wish.

AMRAP (As many rounds / reps as possible)

Do this for 20 minutes - 3-4 times a week

Dumbbells included

10 goblet squats (hold a heavy book in one hand) - this is essentially a standard squat but one performed while holding something heavy out in front you you. It works best with a single dumbbell but anything you can easily grip with two hands works. Remember to engage your shoulders and keep a straight back throughout.

10 Spider-Man push-ups - this variation on a classic requires you to to pull your knee to your elbow as you enter the lowering portion of the push-up. Engage your core as you slowly pull your leg up to elbow and turn. Swap sides and repeat.

20 dumbbell reverse lunges (10 each side) - take a look at the reverse lunge guide above (the standard one, not the one that involves athletic jump). Simply follow the same movement pattern but grasp something heavy in each hand. Dumbbells are preferable but this works with kettlebells, heavy drinks bottles, cans or anything you can muster.

10 burpees 180 turn - as if burpees weren't bad enough, this variation requires you to jump and simultaneously rotate your body 180-degrees at the top of the move.

20 dumbbell Russian twists (10 each side) - sit on the floor and raise your torso up as if you were at the top of a sit-up. Holding a dumbbell in each hand (or something heavy) up near your chest (elbows tucked in), slowly rotate your torso by engaging the abs and obliques to the left, return to centre and repeat on the opposite side.

10 dumbbell plank pull across - place a dumbbell on the floor, now adopt a press-up position with said dumbbell sitting just beneath your left pec. Using your right arm, grab that dumbbell and lift it (or slide it) so it now sits under your right pec. Repeat on the other side keeping a straight back, abs engaged and good form throughout. Don't let you hips sag.

Repeat this circuit as many times as you can in 15 minutes.