One dumbbell, 7 minutes and a core workout to give you rock solid abs

Pining for those sculpted washboard abs? Getting a 6-pack is often a goal in the fitness world – after all, it has become a bit of a status symbol. But there are other benefits to toned abs other than simply the aesthetic appeal.

In fact, working on your core strength can help you build balance and stability while also improving your posture. Core strength can also help you perform at a higher level in your other workouts, too.

Plus, the abs are surprisingly easy to train – in fact, according to professionals, ab workouts don't even have to last all that long . So, without further ado, let's take a look at a quick 7-minute routine that will give you results fast.

Equipment – One dumbbell or try without a dumbbell if you are a beginner

Chris Heria is a world-famous trainer known for his apparel, cooking videos, and, of course, hardcore fitness videos. This ab workout involves a quick rotation of six classic ab exercises that will keep your abs engaged and burning for all seven minutes. Get ready, because it's harder than it looks.

Repeat the following cycle 4 times:

Russian twists (30 seconds)

Seated in & outs (30 seconds)

Seated dumbbell alternating knee raises (30 seconds)

Crunch Reach Throughs (30 repetitions)

Overhead lying leg raises (30 repetitions)

Dumbbell Side Plank (30 seconds each side)