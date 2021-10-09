Watch: get a six-pack with this 8-minute core workout – bodyweight exercises only!

We hope you're ready for this! This superfast core workout takes only eight minutes but will obliterate your abdominal muscles. If you're in the Southern hemisphere, now is the time to start working on that six-pack, and this core workout can help you make those abs pop, and fast.

The core exercises in this workout include some classic moves such as flutter kicks and some of the more fun variety like the ab groove, our favourite of the lot. You won't be doing any planks nor hardstyle planks today; leave the isometric abs exercises for another day.

Today, your instructor is Jerry Randolph – a.k.a. Flo Master – who grew up in Gaithersburg, Maryland. After quickly rising to fame as a dancer, Flo turned to martial arts and boxing and worked in the group fitness industry. Flo Master is a Founding FightCamp Coach, eternal entertainer, and father of two lovely children who happen to be excellent dancers and martial artists.

How to perform Flo Master’s 15/8 Core Shred Workout

Follow along with Flo Master as he sets the pace and completes the workout with you. You will perform the first 14 exercises for 30 seconds and the last one for 60 seconds. Afterwards, Flo will guide you through a much-needed cooldown.

You won't need any equipment apart from a towel and an exercise mat. Here are the best yoga mats that are also great for workouts.

Are you ready? Click play on the video below, and let's get swinging!

Flo Master’s 15/8 Core Shred Workout: watch the video

Flo Master’s 15/8 Core Shred Workout: exercises explained

(Image credit: FightCamp/Flo Master)

1. Sit ups

Starting on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor, interlace your fingers behind your head. Exhale as you raise your body to an upright position. Inhale as you lower the upper body back to the mat.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Flo Master)

2. Knee to Elbow Crunch

Starting on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor, interlace your fingers behind your head. Bring your feet off of the floor, with knees bent, to a tabletop position. Exhale as you lift your head, neck, and chest off of the floor. Bring your elbows to your knees. Lower the chest to the floor and repeat.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Flo Master)

3. Leg Raise

Lay on the floor with your hands under your buttocks. Keeping your head on the floor, extend your legs up to the ceiling. Lower the legs towards the floor on an inhale. Exhale as you return the legs up to the starting position.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Flo Master)

4. Windshield Wipers

Lay on the floor with your legs extended straight towards the ceiling. Place your hands out to the side of the body in a “T” position. Keeping your head down, take the legs over to one side of the body and then to the other. Similar to a windshield wiper motion on a car window.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Flo Master)

5. Sit-Up 1-2

Starting on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor, interlace your fingers behind your head. Exhale as you raise your body to an upright position. Once in the upright position, throw a 1 (jab) 2 (cross) punch. Exhale as you raise your body to an upright position. Inhale as you lower the upper body back to the mat.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Flo Master)

6. Boxer’s Twist

Sit with bent knees and your feet pressing firmly into the floor. Lean back slightly, keeping your spine straight. Exhale as you twist to the left, punching your right arm over to the left side. Inhale back to center and repeat on the opposite side.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Flo Master)

7. Single Leg V-Up

Laying flat on the mat with your arms and legs extended, exhale as you lift the upper body and one leg up to a V position. Lower back down on an inhale. Repeat on the opposite side.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Flo Master)

8. Toe Touches

Laying flat on the ground with your legs extended straight up to the ceiling and your arms extended over your head. Lift the head, neck, and chest off of the floor with your fingertips reaching to your toes. Stay lifted as you tap your fingertips to your toes.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Flo Master)

9. Sit-Up Twist

Starting on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor, interlace your fingers behind your head. Exhale as you raise your body to an upright position. Rotate the torso to the right and to the left. Inhale as you lower the upper body back to the mat.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Flo Master)

10. Bicycle

Laying flat on the floor with your hands behind your head and your legs bent at the knee and feet off of the floor, exhale as you lift your head, neck, and chest off of the floor. Rotate the body from side to side as your legs extend, one at a time.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Flo Master)

11. In/Out & Open/Close

Lay flat on the floor with your hands under your buttocks and your legs extended a few inches off of the floor. Open and close your legs once and then bring your knees into your chest and then extend them. Repeat.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Flo Master)

12. Flutter Kicks

Lay flat on the floor with your hands under your buttocks and your legs extended a few inches off of the floor. Curl your head, neck, and chest off of the floor as you flutter the legs in front of you.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Flo Master)

13-14. Side V Up (right and left)

Laying on your side, bring the hand that is not on the floor behind your head and keep your legs long. Lift your upper body up at the same time as you lift your legs up to a V position on an exhale. Inhale as you return to the starting position. Repeat on each side.

(Image credit: FightCamp/Flo Master)

15. Ab Groove

Flo Master’s signature move. Sitting on the floor, bend your knees and lift your feet off of the floor. Groove like Flo!

(Image credit: FightCamp)

T3 x FightCamp workouts

