Ultimate man cave tech: need to build your very own bloke's sanctuary?

Building the ultimate man cave has never been easier thanks to today's most awesome technology. From powerful projectors to games consoles, sound systems to beer dispensers, there's a piece of tech to help blokes be blokes in style. Here are six man cave-friendly gadgets that have caught our eye:

Kef Muo

There's no point having a mancave if you can't rattle the rafters with some Hawkwind or, erm, Jean-Michel Jarre. Save room for the Muo, a Bluetooth speaker that's a gorgeous chunk of industrial design to boot. There's plenty of volume here, as well as a delicious mid-range that's punchier than the Muo's size would suggest. Oh, and if you want stereo sound, pair two Muos together. It comes in six colours, including Brilliant Rose to match your Laura Ashley cave curtains (we know you've got 'em).

Price: From £299.95 | Buy Kef Muo

Klarstein Draft Beer Tap Dispenser

We're guessing you enjoy a pale ale or six, so what better way to impress your pals than with this table-top dispenser that works with any five-litre party keg? It comes with a built-in cooling and pump system, plus an LED temperature display. There's no need for pesky CO² cartridges, either. Last orders? Never!

Price: £124.99 | Buy Klarstein Draft Beer Tap Dispenser

Dyson Pure Cool Link

Stay cool during gaming marathons, while getting rid of the whiff created by hours of unventilated bro time. This fan and air purifier removes 99.95 per cent of allergens, while carbon granules capture nose-wrinkling odours and toxins. It feeds essential data back to the Dyson Link app, and you can control all the purifying and cooling remotely.

Price: £349 | Buy Dyson Pure Cool Link

LIFX Color 1000

At 1,055 lumens, the Color 1000 is the brightest Wi-Fi bulb around – and without the need for a separate hub (there's one built in), it's easy to set up. The app lets you control individual or multiple lights, design lighting themes to create the right atmosphere, or boost security when you're not in your cave. Available as a screw or bayonet fitting, this smart bulb is also compatible with the Apple Watch, Android Wear, Amazon Echo, Nest and Samsung SmartThings.

Price: £60 | Buy LIFX Color 1000

Philips Screeneo 2.0

We're guessing there's already a TV in your house, so we've chosen a short-throw projector for handling your viewing needs. The all-in-one Screeneo 2.0 casts a 120-inch screen from just 42cm away, or a 50-inch screen from just 10cm. While not 4K, it's Full HD 1920 x 1080p with 2,000-lumen brightness and 200,000:1 contrast ratio. What's more, there's a Dolby Digital 2.1, 26-watt sound system with a built-in subwoofer.

Price: £1,499 | Buy Philips Screeneo 2.0

Xbox One S

Offering more power and less bulk, the 2TB One S (there are also 500GB and 1TB versions) comes with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and High Dynamic Range support, ideal for near-future-proof streaming, movie nights and gaming. The new-look controller also connects to your PC via Bluetooth, so you can use it with the Windows 10 Play Anywhere initiative.