The secrets of the Apple Genius Bar: fix all of your Apple tech at home

Previous Next 2/11

Hardware is fine but start-up problems

If your computer hardware is working, but for Mac OS simply won't load properly then don't panic - Apple has built some clever tools into the Mac OS boot sequence.

If you hold down shift when you hit the power button, your computer will load in 'safe mode'. This means that before loading, it will automatically check your hard disk for faults, and then will load Mac OS but with all of the start-up apps disabled, essentially taking your computer back to basics. This means that you can methodically go through and figure out what is causing errors.

If things are totally screwed, you can hold down Command & R while switching on and you'll go into Recovery Mode - which let's you reinstall your operating system entirely using Disk Utility. Be careful here though - because if you don't know what you're doing you could really mess up your computer.

There are other shortcuts to try too - such as Command & V, which launches “Verbose” mode, and hides the Apple glitz and instead displays a line-by-line explanation of what is being done during boot-up - so if there is faulty hardware, you'll be able to see what is causing it.

You can find a full list of boot shortcuts on the Apple website.