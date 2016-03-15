10 gadgets that shouldn't be smart

Previous Next 2/11

Toothbrushes

As if a housing crisis, uncertainty over Europe and the prospect of President Trump were not enough to worry about, Oral B has invented a device that will add to your anxieties. Are you sure that you're brushing your teeth correctly?

The Oral B Pro 6500 is an electric toothbrush that will hook up to an app on your phone, so that when you brush you'll be given “real time guidance” in order to receive what an advertising copywriter described as “focused care through personalised dental care journies” before they fell to the ground and despaired about the world.

Amazingly, for any developers reading who want to get in on this action there's an open API and Software Development Kit available, so you can hook up the toothbrush to your own app, or access the user's historic brushing data. To think that our grandparents are contemptuous of our generation.