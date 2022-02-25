Get an easy full-body workout with these 6 single-dumbbell exercises

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Kollat
By
published

We say this often, but dumbells – and especially adjustable dumbbells – are the most versatile pieces of home gym equipment you can buy. So versatile, it's possible to have a full-body workout in six exercises using one dumbbell only, as the below workout exemplifies.

What's the benefit of doing full-body workouts? This type of exercise burns the most fat as you use many muscles simultaneously. But unlike cardio workouts such as running and cycling, strength training such as this workout will build muscle as well as burn fat. Better still, by accumulating muscle mass, you'll also elevate your basal metabolic rate (BMR), which will help your body burn more calories even when you aren't exercising.

Want arms and chest muscles as big as Sylvester Stallone or Arnold Schwarzenegger? Try this 3-exercise, 1-dumbbell triceps and pecs workout and see how easy it is to pack on muscle. But before you do that, let's see how fitness influencer Bradley Simmonds uses only one dumbbell to work his whole body!

A post shared by bradleysimmonds (@bradleysimmonds)

A photo posted by on

Bradley Simmonds' 6-move full-body workout: Exercises

This "One Dumbbell Workout" is simple yet effective. There are six exercises in a set with a 30-60 second break in between. Rest for two minutes at the end of each set. Repeat 3-5 times.

Bradley recommends going heavy to burn more fat/build muscle faster. 

Here is how to split up the workout:

  • 12 x Romanian deadlifts
  • Rest (30-60 seconds)
  • 20 x Alternated lunges
  • Rest (30-60 seconds)
  • 12 x Goblet squats
  • Rest (30-60 seconds)
  • 8 x Clean & Press (each side)
  • Rest (30-60 seconds)
  • 8 x Single bent over rows (each side)
  • Rest (30-60 seconds)
  • 10 x Alternated Single devil press
  • Repeat 3-5 times

Haven't got a dumbbell? No problem. Use resistance bands instead. We recommend using the TRX Bandit handles when using bands to make it feel like you're curling dumbbells. You can substitute the dumbbell for a kettlebell. When using kettlebells, change the last exercise in this workout for kettlebell swings; guaranteed to burn fat fast!

Once you finished with this workout, check out these other dumbbell workouts: the best full-body dumbbell workout that uses only 5 moves, a 10-minute, 10-move dumbbell workout that builds full-body definition at home and a high-intensity home dumbbell workout – this last one is not for the faint-hearted!

Image

This feature is part of T3's Get Fit 2022 campaign. We’ll be bringing you a wealth of guides, features, deals and news to help you get healthy, fit and ready for anything the new year can throw at you. Whether you’re a newcomer to fitness or someone with a passion for it, we’ll bring you all the best workouts, diet advice and gear to set you on the right track.

Workout
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat

Matt is obsessed with fitness and nutrition. He can turn any conversation into a discussion about macronutrients and the best kettlebell exercises for shoulders regardless of the original topic. He's been rambling on about all things health and fitness for over two years now here at T3. His achievements include a short-lived fitness show called Fit Mentality Podcast and being a judge on the Fit&Well Awards 2021 as well as the Techradar Choice Awards 2021. He writes about general fitness stuff, fitness tech, workouts, workout gear/equipment, nutrition, and much more. When he isn't writing about fitness, he works out at home, runs, cycles, and loves a good ol' walk around the city.

