6 ways you're ruining your skin without realising it

It’s frustrating to think all the good things in life have consequences particularly on our appearance. Chocolate cake? Weight gain and acne. Coffee? Lacklustre skin. Alcohol? Wrinkles and hangovers. Are we bitter about this? Yes. Am I a bit one-track-minded when I talk about ‘all the good things’? Yes.

We’re aging every second and whilst we can’t stop time, we can certainly help slow the signs by helping you manage the factors that are slowly making your skin sag and crease irreversibly.

The harsh reality of rugged, tanned skin is damaged, weather-beaten and ageing skin - which kills the dream pretty quickly.

We’ve pinpointed some frustrating everyday catalysts for bad skin, found some must-have products to help alleviate them, all in order to help you age wisely whilst preserving your looks. Thank us later.

1. Too much sun - UV damage

No one’s ever admired leathery skin and deep-set wrinkles. If you’re not using sun protection, you’ll one day reach a point where your looks take a turn for the worse and you’ll wonder why, and how it all happened so suddenly. Well, the culprit is UV.

Maybe it’s not the only one, but it’s the big’n. It happens in the blink of an eye, like avocado. One minute you’ve got your youthful looks, next minute you’re wrinkling, sagging and developing dark sunspots. It’s a hard pill to swallow but sunscreen is your saving grace!

Product recommendation:

NUXE SUN Delicious Cream for Face

Finally, luxury sun care that smells and feels amazing with a potent formulation of UV filters. The perfect protection blanket, this SPF (UVA & UVB) moisturiser is even great for sensitive skin, it’s like a luxury moisturiser and sun protector in one!

Buy Nuxe Sun Delicious Cream for Face from Amazon

2. Dehydration

When your skin is well-hydrated it will be supple, bright and more elastic. Dehydration has the opposite effect and will leave skin looking dull - accentuating your wrinkles, no matter how small they are.

Product recommendation:

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Night time Miracle Moisturiser

Promising a full eight hours of intense hydration, Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour moisturiser saturates the skin with much needed moisture. Lavish the skin with vital ingredients such as Shea Butter and Vitamin E to seal in moisture after a long day (or night).

Buy Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Night time Miracle Moisturiser from Amazon

You can keep your skin quenched from the inside and out with one of the best water bottles .

3. Lack of sleep

Sleep deprivation will leave skin looking fatigued (hello eye bags) and lifeless. Your body needs time to rest and restore itself and nothing does that better than a good night’s sleep.

Drink a full glass of water before bed as sweating in the night can dehydrate you. If getting to sleep is a problem, we’ve sourced some relaxation-inducing products to help you on your way to getting that much-needed beauty sleep we hear so much about.

Product recommendations:

This Works Pillow Spray

Infused with lavender, vetiver and camomile, This Works’ Pillow Spray is a sleep inducing cocktail in one spritz. The ingredients are intended to calm you, so you can fall into a deep, restful sleep.

Buy This Works Pillow Spray from Amazon

The White Company Pillow Spray

Similar to This Works, The White Company have produced a luxurious pillow mist to help lull you into a deep slumber. Formulated with pure lavender, with notes of basil and Sicilian lemon with added vetiver, it’s delicate and calming.

Buy The White Company Pillow Spray from Selfridges

4. Hot showers

Hot showers may be the perfect wakeup call but they’ll throw your body’s moisture levels off kilter and leave your skin dry, flaky and itchy. Not sure what constitutes as too hot? If you’re red and blotchy or rash-y coming out of a shower, it’s time to turn the temperature down a few, hot stuff.

Product recommendation:

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps

Lock in as much moisture as you can by balming up with Kiehl’s indulgent body lotion straight after showering, paying particular attention to those dryer patches, such as elbows! No one like a crusty elbow.

Buy Kiehl's Creme de Corps from Amazon

5. Getting hair products on your face

If you’re using hairspray or a wax that flakes off throughout the day, or if you’re prone to touching your hair and face a lot, you’ll be transferring the greasy products onto your face. Shield your face with a hand or towel if you’re using hairspray and try to find a non-flaky hair wax. Also keep the hair and face touching to a minimum.

Product recommendation:

Tata Harper clarifying cleanser

A great solution for oily skin. If you’ve been pawing at your face and aggravating the sebaceous glands, Tata Harper’s clarifying cleanser will cut through grease whilst soothing and nourishing your skin back to health. A skincare range with a conscience, Tata Harper’s products are all natural and kind to skin.

Buy Tata Harper clarifying cleanser from Selfridges

6. Exfoliating too much

If you’ve got a diligent grooming routine in place and you’re convinced your skin is still suffering, it’s time to review how you’re looking after it. An overly harsh exfoliator will overburden your skin, buffing away too much of the epidermis and leaving skin irritated and red. The idea is to gently polish, lifting only the build-up of dirt and grime on the skin’s surface - and no more than three times a week.

Product recommendation:

Aesop exfoliating paste

Give your skin a deep clean without the damage using Aesop’s facial scrub. Finely milled crystal and natural ingredients alongside top-quality essential oils makes for healthy, bright skin.

Buy Aesop exfoliating paste from Amazon