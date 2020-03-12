Best watch winders 2020: keep your timepiece ticking away

Collecting watches can be a rewarding pastime, not to mention a great way to stay accessorised to the nines, but every owner of automatic (self-winding) watches soon finds out that if you don’t keep them moving, they'll slow down and stop.

This is where watch winders come to the rescue. These boxes can act as storage solutions and display cases, but above all else they rotate periodically to keep your watch’s power reserve topped up.

That way, no matter how long it is since you last wore a certain automatic watch, the winder will ensure it is topped up, at the right time, and ready to be worn.

A watch winder should feature a considered design which will serve to highlight your investment and suit your interiors.

Some watch winders can cost less than £50, while others, in the case of the beautiful Rapport Optima Time Capsule , they can be as expensive as the watches they contain.

For the best meeting between form, function and competitive pricing, our top pick comes from Wolf, in the form of their Cub Single Watch Winder.

Elsewhere, there are options for large collections (the 8-capacity Wolf Roadster) small spaces (the diminutive Perpetua II) and more besides to suit all kinds of collectors.

The best watch winders you can buy

1. Wolf Cub Single Watch Winder A luxury leather single watch winder from Wolf Specifications Best for: All-rounder Type: Single Material: Leather Power: AC or Battery Reasons to buy + Leather design + Multiple colours + Great brand Reasons to avoid - Only one setting Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're looking for a single watch winder that is a little more premium that the Barrington, then check out the Cub by Wolf. It's a meticulously engineered piece of kit, with a sharp, faux-leather design.

It features a fine Saffiano finish, and has a glass cover to keep dust off your pride and joy. The Cub comes in number colour options, but our favourite is this stunning dark-green colourway. The watch winder is finished with chrome hardware and has a single winding setting.

2. Barrington Single Winder Sleek and sophisticated watch winder for not very much money Specifications Best for: Short on space Type: Single Material: High-gloss engineered wood Power: AC or Battery Reasons to buy + Number of colours + Compact + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Not as luxurious as others Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Made from MDF but with an incredibly smooth gloss finish, the Barrington Single Winder is perfect if you own one automatic watch or if you're short on space. Inside is a Japanese motor which rotates almost-silently, and is powered by either a mains plug or two AA batteries.

There are settings for the direction of rotation, as well as the number of turns per day. Knowing which setting is incredibly easy thanks to the Barrington Watch Database, which suggests the best setting for your watch model.

There are seven colours to choose from, meaning it shouldn't have a problem fitting into your room, and, at a price of £125, we think it's tremendous value for money.

Check out all the colours available on Barrington's website.

3. Rapport Duo Watch Winder in Carbon Fibre This double watch winder is clad in carbon fibre Specifications Best for: Modern settings Type: Double Material: Carbon Fibre and aluminium Power: AC Reasons to buy + Modern design + Premium + Each rotator can be controlled individually Reasons to avoid - Too modern for some Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're looking for a modern watch winder, this contemporary design is beautifully created from carbon fibre and brushed aluminium. It features two bevelled glass panels on the upper lid, which is complimented with a luxurious grey velvet interior.

Each winder can be individually controlled for the watches independent needs.

4. Wolf Heritage Double Watch Winder An automatic juicer for when your watches are hungry – like the wolf Specifications Best for: All-rounder Type: Double Material: Faux leather Power: AC, D-Cell batteries Reasons to buy + Suits all sizes of watch + Pre-programmed rotation phases + Top storage compartment Reasons to avoid - Large Today's Best Deals AU $812.02 View at Amazon

Our best watch winder box is one to suit varied collections: not only do its sprung watch holders allow for all types of watch from dinky to oversized, it’s also able to simultaneously wind two watches on different settings – with pre-programmed sleep phases and set intermittent rotation, no less.

And it’s smart in more ways than one, with its faux leather casing and chrome hardware looking simple and sleek, and a glass front panel that allows you to keep an eye on things while showing off your favourite watches.

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

5. Wolf Viceroy Six-piece watch winder The perfect watch winder for large collections Specifications Best for: Large collections Type: 6-watch winder Material: Black faux leather Power: AC-powered Reasons to buy + Lock + Plenty of space for a growing collection + Individual settings for each watch + Faux leather Reasons to avoid - Not the last word in security Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you've got a large watch collection, or like to wear a different watch every day of the week, then you need a serious watch winder. This Wolf Viceroy has space to store and maintain the precision of six watches. It's made from rich faux leather with a glass cover and silk lining. It can perform up to 1,200 turns per day and has a start delay up to 72 hours so you can set it ahead of time. You can also keep everything secure with the integrated lock and key, although, the front is made from glass, so it's probably not that secure.

(Image credit: Rapport)

6. Rapport London Perpetua III Watch Winder A single watch winder for small collections Specifications Best for: A small collection Type: Single Material: Walnut and velvet Power: Battery, DC adapter Reasons to buy + Choice of timed or fast-wind modes + Small footprint + Lid stops dust Reasons to avoid - Doesn't display your watch Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

A leather-bound watch winder-meets-jewellery box might be enticing, but if a three grand price tag takes it out of the realms of accessibility, consider this dinky version instead. A testament to the old adage that good things come in small packages, it’s ideal if a single watch winder is all you need, with its practical small footprint and high-end-looking lacquered box made from solid walnut.

The low-voltage motor keeps things moving constantly and quietly on a choice of timed or fast modes, by DC adapter or batteries, making for a superbly versatile winder.

7. Wolf Roadster Triple Watch Winder Store up to eight watches (and wind three of them) in this impressive box Specifications Best for: Large collections Type: Triple Material: Wood, faux leather Power: AC/DC adapter or D-cell batteries Reasons to buy + Huge capacity + Really quiet operation + Top compartment Reasons to avoid - Wood veneer not for everyone Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

With winders for three watches, and storage for five more, this really is a winder for the watch obsessive. Those of us not blessed with arms like Mr Tickle are never going to be able to wear eight watches at once, so this is a great way to keep a good-sized collection in steady rotation and ready to go.

Reviewers found it whisper-quiet in operation and really easy to set, with rotation settings to cover all eventualities, a handy protective delay start function to guard against over-winding, and winders considerable enough to handle heavy, oversized and luxury watches.

8. Rapport London Optima Time Capsule Watch Winder When the winder is as beautiful as the watches themselves Specifications Best for: Striking design Type: Single Material: Crystal glass, chrome-plated aluminium Power: DC with backup battery Reasons to buy + Beautiful mechanical design + Rotation options + See it working Reasons to avoid - Rather expensive Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Yes, we appreciate that spending over £2,000 on a device purely to keep your watch wound up is a bit excessive. But would you just look at it? This winder by Rapport shares its mechanical design with the luxury watches it will no doubt contain, complete with metal cogs nestled behind a beautiful cylindrical glass.

With stainless steel controls which look like they come from a vintage record player, the Optima Time Capsule offers multiple winding modes for different watches.

9. JQUEEN Automatic Wood Watch Winder Surprisingly un-spendy, this wooden watch winder box has ‘high-end’ written all over it Specifications Best for: Affordability Type: Double Material: Glass, lacquer, wood, copper Power: AC adapter or 1.5V batteries Reasons to buy + High-end wooden design + Very inexpensive + Four watches Reasons to avoid - Looks tacky compared to more expensive models Today's Best Deals AU $134.99 View at Amazon

If you’re the kind of collector for whom presentation is everything, you’ll likely want to go all out when it comes to finding something that your prized watches will be spending a lot of time in.

Luckily for all of us, that doesn’t always mean going all out on price, and while this wooden watch box looks like it could have been plucked from the window of an upmarket jewellers, it comes in at just shy of £100. With a silent motor, easy operation and an impressive array of settings, reviewers found it superb value.

10. Uten Automatic Watch Winder Box Watch winding on a budget, but there’s still space for two Specifications Best for: Buyers on a budget Type: Space-saving double Material: Wood Power: DC or batteries (not included), but not both together Reasons to buy + Keep two watches wound for less than £50 + Compact design Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While most people associate automatic watches with the likes of Rolex, there are many self-winding timepieces which cost significantly less. And so, buyers of these watches may want a winding case which is more affordable than something from Rapport.

This wooden winder and display case has a compact design, but offers space for two watches to be wound simultaneously. The winder rotates for two minutes, pauses for six minutes, then rotates in the opposite direction for two minutes.

