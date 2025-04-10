Party like it’s 1995 with this iconic reissue from Timex
A sailing watch favoured by JFK Jr. is back on the scene
Timex is taking us back to the heady days of the mid-1990s with its latest watch, a reissue of the iconic Intrepid.
Originally launched in 1995, the Timex Intrepid was a watch geared towards sailing, diving and other water pursuits. It could well have disappeared into obscurity if it wasn’t for a rather famous fan, in the form of JFK Jr, son of former US president John F. Kennedy.
The watch is instantly recognisable, thanks to its large 46 mm case diameter and striking white dial. It also features a brushed stainless steel case, a black rubber strap, a black bezel and green detailing. The dial is protected by a mineral glass lens crystal and the strap is secured with a steel buckle.
Another key design trait is the crown, which sits at the unusual four o’clock position, and the unidirectional rotating bezel, which features logarithmic scales for solving nautical distance calculations. It also features Timex’s Indiglo system, which arrived in 1992 and uses a light positioned between the dial and case to illuminate the time. This happens with the press of a button located at the nine o’clock position.
Water resistant to 100 metres, the 1995 Intrepid Reissue uses a battery-powered quartz movement and is available now, priced at £170. Timex says of the watch: “Favoured by a certain ‘90s icon who knew a thing or two about leading with style, the Timex 1995 Intrepid Reissue is a modern-day reissue of a dive-inspired timepiece from the ‘90s.”
I’m enjoying how Timex is taking a stroll through its back catalogue. Earlier this year I tried out the 1980s-inspired Automatic 1983 E-Line Reissue and loved how it delivered a dose of retro style at an affordable price.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
