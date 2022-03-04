Best stability running shoes 2022 for reducing knee pain and improving comfort

The best stability running shoes aim to provide support to promote a more neutral alignment if your feet roll inwards when you run. Pronation, as this condition is often referred to, can cause knee pain and general discomfort, but a stability shoe can reduce this inward roll of the foot, relieving pain in not just your knees but your ankles, shins and hips too.

Stability running shoes use several different approaches to correct running form. They may use guide rails, posts or bars to build up the inside of the midsole in each shoe to steer your feet into a more efficient position.

Traditionally, support shoes relied on maximum cushioning, but new technology has evolved to be more holistic and adapt to your unique gait. Saying this, cushioning itself is not bad for your knees. If you suffer from knee pain, it’s worth looking at several factors.

Do your current footwear, even if they are the best running shoes for neutral runners, have enough cushioning? Is the heel to toe drop (offset) the best for your gait? Do you have any weaknesses in your quads, hamstrings, glutes, or calves that lead to putting more stress through your knees...or an imbalance in the strength of your legs compared to one another?

The best way to answer all these questions is to get your running gait checked at a local specialist running shop, then try on a couple of different types of shoes to narrow down which model is suitable for you the most. The wrong running shoes may lead to pain. Each runner has its unique build and style of movement, meaning that what works for your running buddy may not work for your motion path.

Best stability running shoes to buy right now

(Image credit: Brooks)

1. Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Best stability running shoes overall Specifications Midsole drop: 12 mm Weight: 255g Best for: Softer landings, every day and long runs Running level: All levels Reasons to buy + Good value for money + Protection for your joints + Encourages confidence Reasons to avoid - As with many Brooks models, can feel narrow/small - Short laces are a pet hate for many runners

Brooks’ GuideRails are a genius invention and really set these shoes apart from all the others in this category. The GuideRails aim to keep excessive movement in the ankle in check, providing added support and contribute to what feels like a made-for-you experience. You’re getting the support you need without realising it.

Everything about this shoe is well designed though, the upper is snug, allows your foot to breathe and retains that plush fit that you expect from Brooks. This all contributes to making your longer runs feel easy; you can even look down as you run and see how well the inside of your ankle is being held in place on ground contact.

These felt like the most ‘intuitive’ shoe and win the prize for feeling the most stable on wet paths when you’re running around a corner.

(Image credit: Adidas)

The main area of development of the UB22 is on the outsole where there are holes in the rubber on the rear foot area to allow the boost midsole to move. These holes are flexible; as your foot lands, they can open, allowing the Boost to expand and stretch into them. This makes your landing softer and allows the Boost to move and support your feet.

Also, in the midfoot area on the outsole, to counter pronation, and your ankle collapsing causing your foot to roll inwards, adidas has developed how the Boost harmonizes with the rubber. The holes in the rubber on this medial area have been closed to better support your midfoot. This means when you land and experience forces going into your midfoot, your foot won’t collapse.

The Boost literally wraps around your feet, so your heels are completely embedded in an ultimate comfort zone, and Linea Energy Push works with the Boost to give a responsive ride. Having run in the women’s specific version, I’ve opted for these shoes on longer trainer runs to protect my ankles as much as possible. These were the heaviest shoes on test, though they’re the ones most suited for those who spend hours on their feet such as healthcare workers and walkers.

(Image credit: On Running)

On the first run, the On Cloudflyer was noticeably lighter than all the other shoes on test. The design is also different, with a wider upper, especially in the toe box. A standard 5 did feel a little too small on the toes though, so size up at least half a size again from your normal running size. You feel the support and stability most around and underneath your heel.

The large Clouds boost your feet, and you can feel them cushioning/responding to each step as you hit the ground. Overall, they are very a comfortable feel, however, they still didn’t quite match the Brooks Adrenaline GTS in providing that intuitive long-term comfort when going further, perhaps due to the more solid design (which some will prefer).

(Image credit: New Balance)

4. New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v12 Best stability running shoes for style Specifications Midsole drop: 10 mm Weight: 254g Best for: Your daily miles and easy, long runs Running level: All levels Reasons to buy + Stylish so cross-over to casual wear + Reliable for longer runs Reasons to avoid - Die-hard runners might be put off by the sneaker look

With two layers of Fresh Foam, the 12th iteration of the 860s feel both smooth and comfortable. A dual-density medial post provides your support, with a firm heel counter to enhance this. The upper felt roomy initially, but you can adjust laces to get a better lockdown feel and stop slippage.

This model really stands out in design, so you’re happy to wear them all day. The white with blue chill option is downright beautiful! These shoes are the best for providing extra support in the medial midsole and offer good value for money.

(Image credit: Saucony)

The Ride 14s have a very distinctive style that stands out from other more boring offerings on the market. The PWRRUN midsole gives that perfect blend of softness with spring, and the TPU guidance frame gives stability. The midsole feels stiffer than the other models on test, though I personally liked how it pushes you forward; I found these encouraged you to naturally pick up speed.

The mesh upper allows air to flow into the shoe and over the foot, and it’s flexible and stretchy over the toes. There’s plenty of structure around the heel and back of your foot for excellent support. The outsole is also high performance, making these feel more secure in poor conditions. Sizing is spot on. These were the best for longer runs.

(Image credit: ASICS)

This shoe looks heavier than it is, has a good lacing system and great grip around the heel. However, it felt too snug around the toes, with my usual sizing of a 5 feeling too tight. This model needed upsizing, which I haven’t had to do before with ASICS.

It’s perfect for long distance due to the FlyteFoam, felt comfortable (lots of plush features in the upper) over all distances and encourages you to run on your forefoot. I was also impressed at how it felt as good on gravel as on road.

These were best for low arches and felt like the most versatile shoe on test.

What are the best stability running shoes for speed work?

The only thing we haven’t talked about is a stability shoe for speed work. If you’re keen to invest in a pair of these, or for your upcoming 5K and 10K races, the Brooks Launch GTS 9 provides extra support with its guide rails while remaining fast due to its impressive lightweight cushioning.