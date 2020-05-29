Best running socks 2020 for men and for women, to help energy return and provide support on road and trail runs

We have all spent years putting a lot of thought into buying the best running shoes, but if you ever ran more than five minutes , you know that getting the best running socks is almost equally as important as getting your shoes right.

A supermarket multipack of cotton trainer socks just won't do, not in this day and age. The best running socks – all the pairs on the list below – can keep blisters at bay, wick away sweat and give you an extra edge when it comes to distance and speed. Socks not engineered for purpose can’t compete.

We didn't include any knee-high compression socks on this list, you'll find those on the best compression socks for running list. The best running socks on this list are for people who don't necessarily need compression but would still appreciate moisture wicking and odour control. The latter will be appreciated by people around you, too.

How to buy the best socks for running

Whether your biggest scourge is uncomfortable rubbing or damp, sweaty feet, positive reviews say you’re in good hands with each of our picks. If you’re after the best of the best though, that’s generally considered to be the SockMine GripLock, which, as its name suggests, stays firmly put while running thanks to woven-in silicon that keeps the sock in place and reduces the risk of rubbing, the biggest factor in painful blisters.

While you might be inclined to think that naturally breathable cotton is best, these days synthetic socks (or even better, synthetic socks with a hint of wool) have the edge with their specially formulated sports materials. To find the pair that’ll help you achieve your PB, keep reading below.

The best running socks, in order

1. SockMine GripLock With silicone strands and super-light cushioning, these are our best running socks Specifications Best for: Low friction Material: Nylon, wool Size: S, M, L, XL Type: Low cut Reasons to buy + GripLock technology keeps socks in place + Light but cushioned Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The SockMine GripLock sounds a bit of a Frankensock at first, but smitten reviewers found its various features presented a united front against discomfort while running. They feel lightweight on the foot, but still manage to pack in thick cushioning where it’s needed; they have a rubbery interior, but wick sweat away from the foot as well as any non-rubbery sock going, and weirdly, it all works.

The very best bit is the GripLock technology, the silicone weave on the sock’s interior that keeps everything in place and prevents rubbing, meaning no blisters.

(Image credit: Swiftwick)

2. Swiftwick Maxus Low-cut running socks that go the extra mile Specifications Best for: Warm weather runs on the road Material: 52% Polyester / 44% Nylon / 4% Spandex Size: Small to Extra Large Type: Low-cut Reasons to buy + Extra cushioning underfoot + Quick-wicking material + Two models to choose from Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

As tough as some runners may be, even the most hardcore runners look after their feet. This is understandable since if they wouldn't, they get blisters all the time for no reason and that would prevent them from running, which is the sole purpose of their lives and even the thought of not being able to do your daily 15k is unbearable.

For training days in warm weather, we recommend wearing the American-made Swiftwick Maxus running socks. These socks use "structurally modified fibres" which, according to Swiftwick, "wick moisture away from your skin 40% better than competitive materials". We can't prove this statement wrong and one thing is for sure: during our test runs wearing the Maxus, our feet stayed dried, even though the weather was rather warm.

On top of excellent moisture and sweat management, the Swiftwick Maxus also provides comfort with its plush footbed that sort of extends the cushioning of your shoes, making landing even softer and less impactful. The Swiftwick even provides some compression, although not much; if you are after compression, try the Swiftwick Flite XT Five instead.

The Swiftwick Maxus comes in two cuff options: the Maxus zero has no cuffs and has a lower profile while the Maxus Tab has added heel protection at the front and the back. For stability shoes and Nike running shoes, we recommend using the Maxus Tab to avoid chafing.

(Image credit: Rockay)

3. Rockay Razer Trail Running Socks Take your runs off road with the Rockay Razer Specifications Best for: Trail running Material: 51% Econyl Regenerated Nylon, 45% Recycled Polyamide, 4% Recycled Elastane Size: 3-12 (UK) Type: Crew cut Reasons to buy + Made from 100% recycled material + Anti-blister construction + Anti-odour Reasons to avoid - Pricy Today's Best Deals AU $31.40 View at Amazon

• Buy the Rockay Razer directly from Rockay

There is more tech in the Rockay Razer Trail Running Socks than in some running shoes and they are also environmentally friendly, too: the regenerated nylon used in the socks is sourced from ocean plastic so by buying a Rockay socks effectively cleans the largest bodies of water on the planet.

The Rockay Razer also sports seamless toes and breathable mesh zones to reduce blistering and improve airflow around key areas of the foot. The socks also have an anti-odour coating (for obvious reasons), performance cushioning and arch support so your feet will stay fresher for longer.

At the back of the socks you'll find a reflective logo and the colours of the socks were chosen so they improve visibility, too. You can't be careful enough in low light conditions.

4. Nike Elite Lightweight No-Show Tab Socks Sometimes a no-show can be a really good thing Specifications Best for: Compression Material: Polyester, nylon Size: 3.5-5, 7-8.5, 9-10.5, 13-15 Type: Low cut Reasons to buy + Lightweight but supportive + Good arch compression Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Nike make some of our favourite running shoes, so it stands to reason they’d know their way around a sock too. The no-show design of these Nike trainer socks means you won’t feel sheepish about heading straight into Costa after your run, although if you’re feeling particularly showy, you can undo all that low-key groundwork and go for the Day-Glo yellow option.

They’re also particularly adept at wicking away sweat, and a dab hand at lightweight support, keeping you dry and comfortable with their Dri-FIT fabric and in good shape with snug-fitting arch compression.

5. Wigwam Men's Sockmile Mark Pro Low Cut Go that extra mile in these low-cut running socks Specifications Best for: Wicking Material: Polyester, Tencel Size: S, M, L Type: Low cut Reasons to buy + Cool colourways + Super-wicking Tencel Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These low cut running socks are a great understated shape to wear with trainers that hit low on the ankle, while those anything-but-low-key Jamaican flag colours let you channel a certain lightning-fast athlete – hopefully, anyway.

The cushioned sole makes these socks useful on rougher terrain, so they’re great for trail runners, and the Dri-release Tencel material wicks moisture away from the foot like a champ. For dry, comfortable feet, no blisters and impeccable style, these seem to be a solid choice.

6. Injinji Socks Run Midweight Weird-looking but wonderful, these socks let you run as nature intended Specifications Best for: Natural toe splay Material: Wool, polyester Size: S, M Type: Low cut Reasons to buy + Allow for natural toe splay + Padded heel and metatarsal Today's Best Deals AU $24.47 View at OnSport.com.au

No-one warned us that the toe sock trend would be back, but while these Injinji socks might look strange, they’re our best pair for wearing with barefoot or minimalist running shoes as their digit-wrapping design allows your toes to splay more naturally than they would in a mitten sock (as we’ve now decided they’re called).

One reviewer ran in them for a full 24 hours with no blisters to show for it, and a padded heel and metatarsal ensure your foot stays supported even if you’re enjoying a more stripped-back run.

7. Hilly Marathon Fresh Anklet See off post-run funk with these stay-fresh socks Specifications Best for: Support Material: Nylon Size: S, M, L, XL Type: Mid cut Reasons to buy + Antimicrobial, anti-odour treatment + Heel and toe padding Today's Best Deals AU $14.77 View at Amazon

Runners particularly prone to sweaty feet might want to consider running socks with woven-in antimicrobial technology, like these Hilly Marathon socks. The inclusion of the Polygiene treatment inhibits the growth of bacteria, which in turn leads to less funk, even after a strenuous session.

As well as being smell-reducing, reviewers found these socks to be fantastically supportive, with strategic padding under the heel and toes (ideal for those with sensitive feet) and extra support under the arch to reduce the risk of pain post-run.