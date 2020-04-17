The best outdoor basketball 2020: take it to the hoop

When shooting hoops on an outdoor court, the type of ball you use really does make a difference. The surface is different, and the different types of basketball you can get are designed in different ways depending on whether you’re playing competitions, training, or playing recreationally. Here we round up the best outdoor basketballs that will help improve your game.

For outdoor play, it’s best you steer clear of leather balls, as they won’t last you five minutes. Composite leather balls such as the Under Armour 495 Indoor/Outdoor Basketball, on the other hand, will wear well with outdoor use, and they’re a lot cheaper, too.

If you want something that can really take a beating, then rubber is the way to go. They’re cheap and can withstand a lot of use; perfect for anyone training hard. The Spalding NBA Street Basketball has an aggressive outer designed for street use. Check out our full list of basketballs below.

1. Spalding NBA Street Basketball An Ultra-durable rubber ball with top performance

Whether you’re training for a game or simple like to play regularly with your mates, this rubber basketball will stand the test of time. It comes in three different sizes; 5, 6 and 7, with the larger one being best for those training for a competition. The outer design has great grip and with the NBA logo on the side, this basketball looks super professional.

2. Under Armour 495 Indoor/Outdoor Basketball Get a grip on the game with this composite ball

For training, this outdoor basketball is said to have excellent grip, helping you improve technique without it feeling too sticky. Users found it to be a little heavy, but very well constructed and able to take a beating on the court and say it has a nice bounce to it. It comes in sizes 5, 6 and 7 so this is a great ball for juniors to practice with.

3. Molten BGM Basketball A scuff resistant ball ideal for competitive play

This PU leather basketball has been designed with competitions in mind. It is incredibly durable, and said to be scuff resistant which means this all will remain in shape even with frequent use outdoors. It features the official 12-panel design and official Molten logo on the front, however some say it is slightly smaller than the standard category 7 basketball. That being said, users find it comfy and bouncy with plenty of grip. Perfect for playing indoors or outdoors, but perhaps better for teens or ladies games due to the size.

4. Under Armour 395 Indoor/Outdoor Basketball Another entry from Under Armour that is great for school basketball teams

For everyday play, this Under Armour basketball has a great feel and great bounce that is comfortable to use both indoors and outdoors when shooting hoops. It doesn’t come pumped up, but once inflated it is a reliable ball that is recommended for school basketball teams who play frequently but not too seriously.

5. Nike Dominate Basketball Very durable and textured for improved technique

This outdoor basketball by Nike is soft to touch but actually has a pebbled texture outer which enables it to withstand aggressive gameplay on the court. It is specifically designed for outdoor use when shooting hoops all year round and is also said to retain air well. If you’re frequently playing competitions on an outdoor court, you may find that this basketball has just the outer support you need for a fast-paced game.