The best iPad Pro accessories 2020

Whatever it is you like to do on your iPad Pro, whether it’s for productivity, creative projects or even just the odd high-res game of Temple Run (we’re all human) there’s no doubt that it’s a portable powerhouse.

But the addition of a few carefully chosen accoutrements can make it even better, which is why we’ve rounded up the best iPad Pro accessories to help you on your way to greatness – whatever that looks like.

Get a productivity boost in the form of a Bluetooth keyboard, smoothly integrated into a folio case for travel; a 1up courtesy of a wireless gaming controller; or an upgrade to the big screen with the help of an AV adapter. How about a helping hand on those creative projects with the real feel of a paintbrush stylus, or even a – frankly enabling, but downright luxurious – mini remote to let you summon up a box set from bed? What you do with it is your business, but when it comes to finding accessories for iPad users, we think we’ve got that bit licked.



1. Sensu Artist Brush and Stylus Way better than a finger, this is a major upgrade for creating masterpieces Specifications Best for: Digital artists Type: Stylus Material: Metal, rubber, synthetic fibres Reasons to buy + Two-ended stylus for arty pursuits + Cheaper than the Apple Pencil Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Digital artists are among those who’ve benefited most from the rollout of Apple’s beastiest tablet, but for it to really replace, or even supplement a home setup with a trusty graphics tablet, it’ll need a bloomin’ good stylus, too.

This offering from Sensu is engineered with those artists in mind: double-ended for maximum versatility, it features a rubber stylus on one end and a brush on the other to help recreate the feel of on-paper artistry, while also serving as a handy navigation tool.

And look at it this way: you don’t have to feel guilty about polishing off a bag of Wotsits and then assaulting your screen with powdery fingers.

2. Satechi Bluetooth Multi-Media Remote Bridge the gap between tablet and TV with this teeny remote control Specifications Best for: Remote controlling Type: Multimedia remote Battery: Coin batteries Reasons to buy + 6-month battery life + 33-foot signal reach Today's Best Deals AU $54.40 View at Amazon

With the 12.9-inch iPad Pro rivalling some laptops for screen size, it doubles up as a great TV-streaming device if you can’t quite make it out of bed. In even better news for lazy weekend mornings, you can now control your tablet from afar thanks to Bluetooth tablet remotes.

This one from Satechi has a range of up to 33 feet and offers total control over your media, with volume, navigation, skip and and play/pause controls in a slim, compact package.

Once you’ve popped in the two coin cell batteries, Satechi say it lasts up to 6 months – just think about how many box sets you could watch in that time!

3. Logitech Slim Folio Case with Integrated Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad Whether it’s for business or pleasure, this keyboard iPad case is ideal for on the go Specifications Best for: Travel Type: Keyboard case Battery: Coin batteries Reasons to buy + Well-spaced keys + Dedicated iOS shortcut keys Today's Best Deals AU $129 View at Amazon

If you frequently find yourself working on the go, whether that’s from a cafe table or the 7am commuter train, you’ll need an iPad Pro case to protect your investment from bumps and scrapes, and one that comes with a built-in keyboard is the most useful of the lot.

This Logitech smart case with integrated Bluetooth keyboard promises to connect easily and reliably with your device for a quick setup, and the stand holds the screen at either of two ideal angles, one for typing, one for browsing.

None of those cramped compact keyboards either – this one boasts a familiar layout and decent spacing for comfy touch-typing.

4. SanDisk iXpand V2 USB Flash Up your iPad’s storage for under £80 with this accommodating flash drive Specifications Best for: Storage Type: USB flash drive Storage: 128GB (others available) Reasons to buy + Watch videos stored on device + Flexible connector to fit most cases

Plumped for the smallest storage, but now finding it a bit of a squeeze? We’ve been there. An external flash drive, like this one from Sandisk, is a much cheaper alternative to trading up your tablet, and allows you to store all those high-res photos, videos and other extra-large files; you can even watch videos directly from the drive, ideal for those disconnected train and plane journeys.

The flexible connector and twin-ended USB/lightning design fits in most cases, and iPhones as well as iPads, so it’s a good way to keep track of media, and have it all to hand, across devices.

5. SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Gaming Controller The controller that makes mobile gaming feel like regular console Specifications Best for: Gaming Type: Gaming controller Battery: Lithium ion rechargeable Reasons to buy + Makes mobile gaming more tactile + 40+ hour battery life Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Mobile games are advancing faster than you can say “Mario 64”, but to really achieve that immersive gaming experience on a mobile device, sometimes touchscreen controls just won’t cut it.

This wireless gaming controller might look like it’s been lopped off an Xbox, but in reality it’s specially designed, and approved by Apple, to work with iOS, Mac and Apple TV using Bluetooth 4.1.

If a co-habiter has taken over the lounge, or even if you’d just rather play from bed without having to lug a 55-inch TV up the stairs, this is a great way to get your gaming fix. Plus, with a professed 40-plus-hour battery life, it can be a whopper.

6. Anker Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protector This Retina-friendly screen protector keeps things shipshape and shiny Specifications Best for: Protecting Type: Screen protector Material: Tempered glass Reasons to buy + Keeps fingerprints at bay + Doesn’t compromise Retina display quality Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Whether your iPad’s on tentative loan from work, or you just know you can’t be trusted to keep that screen intact for more than five minutes, a screen protector is a must.

This iPad Pro screen protector from Anker claims to beat conventional screen protectors hands down in the fingerprinting stakes (i.e. there won’t be any), to adhere with impressive speed and precision, and most importantly for screen geeks, keep your iPad’s Retina screen shining brightly without compromising or clouding the display.

7. Apple Lightning Digital AV Adapter Makes movie nights and presentations alike a little more high tech Specifications Best for: Media Type: AV adapter Display quality: 1080p Reasons to buy + Made by Apple specifically for iOS devices + Two positions for typing and browsing Reasons to avoid - Needs separate HDMI cable Today's Best Deals AU $65 View at Landmark Computers

If 13 inches just isn’t gonna cut it, mirroring is always an option. This AV adapter for iPad and iPhone alike uses a Lightning connector to turn your tablet or phone into a TV streaming device, as well as pretty much anything else you can think of – it replicates whatever’s on your screen, whether that’s movies, games, slideshows, apps, or that one hilarious cat video that deserves a full-sized display – although it’s worth noting that you’ll need to get hold of an HDMI cable, if you don’t have a spare already, to complete the set.