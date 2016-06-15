10 best selling video game franchises of all time

Previous Next 3/11

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sold: 140m

First released: June 23rd, 1991

It might surprise you to learn that Sonic the Hedgehog was not Sega's first mascot. That honor went to a character called Alex the Kidd, who was best known for being completely unremarkable. It wasn't until Sega released a 16 bit console - the Mega Drive (or Genesis if you're American) that Sonic arrived and became an instant icon. The blue hedgehog was much faster than Nintendo's podgy Italian plumber - which made the games much more exciting.

There were three installments of the core Sonic series on the Megadrive - with Sonic 2 introducing Tails, a fox sidekick who could fly, and Sonic 3 introducing Knuckles, an echidna that can glide and climb. Cleverly, the Sonic 3 cartridge came with a passthrough that enabled you to plug your Sonic 2 cartridge on top, and then play through the second game with Knuckles instead of Sonic. Very clever indeed.

Sadly for Sonic though, the transition to 3D didn't treat him very well. When Sega hastily released the Sega Saturn in 1994 (dramatically announcing on stage at E3 that the console was available that day), there wasn't a Sonic game ready for launch - a sure sign of disaster. And when it came to the Dreamcast, Sega's last home console, Sonic Adventure was relatively warmly received - but Mario 64 it wasn't.

In more recent years, Sonic has been - if anything - more troubled with a countless string of mediocre or downright bad 3D platforms being released every few years. At this point the disappointment is so predictable that fans have even come up with the “Sonic Cycle”.

So until Sega does the right thing and gives the Sonic franchise to an indie developer (or maybe, a whole bunch of indie developers) to reinvent Sonic for the modern age, the best Hedgehog experience in 2016 is probably buying one of the ancient 16 bit titles on the app store.