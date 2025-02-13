This four-move HYROX workout will improve your running and build lower-body muscle

Whether you’re planning to take part in a HYROX, or simply enjoy the training style, one thing you should be prioritising in your workouts is compromised running. It may be all well and good mastering each workout station, but if you aren’t practicing them under fatigue, then you won’t be setting yourself up for success come race day. This simple— not easy, simple— four-move workout will help you practice just that, all while building muscle and boosting your endurance.

The workout was posted on the ‘HYROX workouts’ Instagram page— a fantastic account worth following if you’re always looking for HYROX-inspired workouts. On the post they wrote that this particular workout will help you get used to going into a run with heavy legs. “The initial part of the run will feel uncomfortable, then your legs will ease off,” they said. Make sure you've got a good pair of workout shoes on your feet that provide grip and stability for the exercises, plus bounce for the run— the Puma Deviate Nitro 3 is a good choice.

Head to the gym for this workout, as you need access to a sled, sandbag (or dumbbells), and a treadmill. Move through the stations below with minimal rest. Once you finish all four stations, take a two-minute break, then repeat the workout seven more times. Yes, it’s tough, but remember, a HYROX is even harder! Aim to use the weight used in HYROX women/men's Open, Pro, or Doubles. Water bottles ready, here’s your workout:

15m sled push

15m sled pull

30m lunges

400m run

Here are three other HYROX-inspired workouts that you can try later on. You can even do them from home, as long as you have a pair of dumbbells or a kettlebell. Alternatively, if you’ve ever wondered how a HYROX champion trains, check out what it was like when we went and did a workout with HYROX Master Trainer , Jake Dearden.