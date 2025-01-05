Skip the gym – Transform your fitness with this apartment-friendly, no-jump bodyweight full-body workout

New year... same you? Don't let your dislike of the gym stop you from getting fit in 2025. Instead, try this no-jump, no-equipment workout to set you on the right path in the new year. All you need is some space around you (and maybe a mat, especially if you have hard flooring at home).

The video below is the first one this year from popular fitness influencer MadFit and can be done in just under 30 minutes. Its low-impact nature makes the session ideal for people who might not have exercised that much recently and need a little refresher.

30 MIN FULL BODY WORKOUT - Small Space/Apartment Friendly (No Jumping, No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

If some exercises might feel a bit much, feel free to adjust them according to your fitness level. The instructor offers some alternatives to each of the harder moves, so pay attention to the video, and you should be okay.

The workout does include exercises such as squats, lunges and kicks, which I know aren't fan-favourite moves, but there is a reason why they are present: they just work. After all, it's a full-body workout aimed at muscle activation to maximise calorie burn.

You'll perform the exercises in supersets, leaving only a 15-second break between two moves. You'll do each superset three times before moving on to the next one.

Each of these 'superset sets' lasts around five to six minutes; you'll do five in 30 minutes. The exercises are as follows:

Superset 1

Standing crunch

Curtsy lunge

Superset 2

Good morning

Upward stretch to runner's start

Superset 3

Tricep dips to glute bridge

Bicycle crunch

Superset 4

Half Pilates Superman (r)

Half Pilates Superman (l)

Superset 5

Rolling plank

Push-ups

And that's a wrap! Well done for completing the workout. It's low impact but intense – perfect for getting your body ready for strength training while also helping you burn calories.

If you're looking for shorter workouts, we have plenty of them on T3. I wholeheartedly recommend this 5-minute hip-opener session and this 5-minute arm workout from MadFit. If it's big pecs you're after, here's a 5-minute push-up routine – no equipment required!