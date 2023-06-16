This is the best 5-minute arm workout I tried – and it's really effective!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sometimes when I’m working from home, I just want to do something on my lunch break that gets my body moving, but doesn’t take up heaps of time. Having to sit and work at a desk all day long can leave my upper body feeling stiff and holding a lot of tension, so I decided to try this five minute arm workout to get my joints and muscles moving again and, I can safely say, it’s really, really good.

What makes this workout so effective is that it’s five minutes of constant work — yep, no breaks (but it's only five minutes). Each exercise, which you perform for 30 seconds, is back-to-back so by the end of it you’re left with a great pump and I felt like I was rearing and ready to get back to work again. All you need is a pair of really light dumbbells, or you can use two cans of food or water bottles. Also, because you’re using very light weights, you can really focus on the movement of the exercise and engagement of all the muscles that you’re using.

I think the selection of exercises in this video are spot on and very beginner-friendly. They’re simple and easy to do. I definitely recommend following along with the video as having the 30-second timer on the screen whilst you’re doing it is very useful. Ready to give it a go yourself? Here’s what you need to do:

Around the worlds with a hold at the bottom

W press

Back rows

Bent-over tricep extensions

Shoulder press into overhead tricep extension

Half bicep curls

Elevated bicep curl

Bent-over lateral raises

Shoulder press into pec dec fly