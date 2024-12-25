You don't need the gym – strengthen your entire body with these 8 gentle Pilates exercises

The gym isn’t the only way to keep fit throughout the festive season. If you’re looking for a more gentle approach to building your strength without pumping iron, then this 8-move Pilates workout is just what you need. In just under 30 minutes you'll feel stronger all over, more focused, and ready to tackle the holiday hustle. No equipment is necessary, just a little space and a mat.
Pilates is renowned for its focus on controlled movements and core engagement, making it a perfect option for those who want a low-impact yet highly effective workout. But it’s not just beneficial for our bodies. According to Les Mils, studies have shown Pilates can improve our sleep quality, boost immunity and even better our sex life. Not too bad, if you ask us!
This is a floor-based workout, so grab an exercise mat, or something soft to go beneath you. Kayleigh hasn’t specified reps or sets for this workout, so we’d suggest aiming for three sets of 8-10 reps for each movement. Rest for 30-40 seconds between exercises and 90 seconds to two minutes between rounds. “Take your time to give attention to your form, technique and breathing,” says Kayleigh. Also, make sure you watch the short video above to see how to do each exercise correctly, as their names are a little ambiguous. Here are your exercises:
- Full roll up
- Leg pull and lift leg
- Double leg stretch
- Quick toe taps
- Side leg lift
- Side leg circle
- Inner thigh lift
- Hip and glutes release
Want more Pilates workouts to add to your fitness routine over the festive break? Here’s a brilliant beginner-friendly three-move core routine, a great alternative to boring sit-ups that you don’t need any equipment for either. For those wanting a full-body focus again, this 25-minute workout will give you a great posture boost.
