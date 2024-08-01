Pilates teacher shares six-move standing workout to strengthen your arms and shoulders in 10 minutes

One of the great things about mat Pilates is that it requires minimal to no equipment, yet studies have shown it can still increase strength across our body. Take this workout from Annabel Luke, Founder of Pilates By Bel, for example. Not only does it help develop stronger arms and shoulders with just six bodyweight moves, but it will also engage your core muscles to aid better posture and balance.
"This workout also helps to increase your mobility and range of motion around the shoulder joint, which helps to keep pain at bay and reduce the risk of injury," says Annabel. "Additionally, regular upper body Pilates workouts will promote better posture by strengthening the shoulder girdle, helping to relieve tension and stress in the upper body, which will lead to greater physical freedom and overall wellbeing."
The 10 minute workout
All these exercises should be performed as a sequence, where you flow from one move into the next. Although no weights are required, if you want to increase the intensity, Annabel says you can use a light pair of dumbbells, wrist weights, or you could use two small water bottles. Work your way through the exercises below, performing each one for 12 reps. Once you've completed an entire round, take a few seconds breather, then repeat the workout two more times. Make sure your gym water bottle is nearby incase you need it. Here's your workout:
1. Lateral to front raise
- Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and a slight softness in your knees. Lengthen your arms down by your sides with palms facing in toward your body
- Raise your arms out to either side of your body until they are in line with your shoulders and parallel to the floor, forming a T-shape
- Ensure your shoulders, elbows and wrists are all in line with one another
- Keep your arms lengthened as you slide them in front of your shoulders to a front raise position
- With control, lower your arms down in front of you, palms facing towards your legs
- Reverse the direction for your next rep, starting with a front raise, then sliding out to a lateral raise, then lowering your arms back down to your sides with palms facing in toward your body
2. Scapula squeeze
- From the previous exercise, keep your arms lengthened out either side of your body in a lateral raise position, with palms now facing backward
- Press your palms back behind you to squeeze your shoulder blades together, as if you are trying to pinch a pencil between them
- Hold the squeeze for a second or two, feeling the contraction in your upper back muscles
- Release the squeeze, allowing your shoulder blades to return to their natural position and hands to return back in line with your shoulders
3. Ceiling reach to tricep press
- Start with your arms in a front raise position, fully extended from your shoulders through to your fingertips
- Raise both extended arms overhead towards the ceiling, keeping them close to your ears and palms facing forward at the top
- Maintaining the extension in your arms, slide them down and press slightly behind your body until you feel your triceps activate with your palms facing behind you
- From this tricep press position, raise both arms overhead again and repeat
4. Shoulder press
- Start with your elbows bent and lifted in line with your shoulders, hands up above your elbows and palms facing forward
- Press your arms upwards to the ceiling until they are fully extended above your head. Your arms should be in line with your ears, with your hands slightly separated and palms still facing forward
- Slowly bend and lower your arms back to the start position, with elbows in line with your shoulders
5. Tricep extension
- Start with your arms fully extended above your head and palms pressing in to touch one another
- Lower your hands behind your head by bending your elbows until your forearms are at about a 90-degree angle with your upper arms. Only your forearms should move, while your upper arms remain stationary
- Press your hands back up until fully extended in the start position
6. Sumo squat + oblique + overhead reach
- Stand with your legs and feet wide and your toes turned out to about a 45-degree angle
- Place your hands behind your head with elbows flared out to the sides so your chest remains open
- Bend your knees and lower your hips into a sumo squat position, keeping your knees tracking out and over your toes
- While holding the squat position, tilt your torso to the right, bringing your right elbow down towards your right thigh with your left elbow up and your gaze forward
- Then, extend your left arm over your head into a long reach
- Bend your left arm back to your head and return to centre with your torso upright
- Repeat the same tilt and reach to your left side, feeling the stretch and engagement in your right oblique
- Bend your right arm back to your head and return to centre with your torso upright.
- Stand up out of your sumo squat by pushing through your heels and straightening your legs
- Return to the starting position with your hands behind your head.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
House of the Dragon: how to watch all episodes before the season finale
Catch up with all of the action after the thrilling Season Two finale
By Sam Cross Published
-
Google Pixel 9 may convince you to upgrade – but not because of Tensor G4
Details of the Google Tensor G4 have leaked and it makes for mixed reading
By Chris Hall Published
-
Forget treadmills – this two-move workout strengthens your whole body and boosts your metabolism
This simple workout packs a serious bunch – water bottles at the ready!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You don't need the gym – build muscle at home with two dumbbells and these five exercises instead
A pair of dumbbells is one of the best pieces of home gym equipment you can own
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' trainer shares 5 exercises you need to build superhero arms
Celebrity trainer Don Saladino shares his favourite tricep exercises and there's not a push-down in sight...
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
3 ways to cut your workout time without sacrificing gains, according to a fitness expert
It could reduce your workout time by up to 30 minutes!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Hate pull-ups? These 5 dumbbell moves will give you the same upper body strength without the gym
Here are five dumbbell exercises that will work the same muscle groups involved in executing a pull-up
By Lucy Miller Published
-
What are gorilla rows: the underrated strength exercise you’re not doing for a stronger back
It will also give your core a run for its money
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This mobility exercise dramatically improved my strength – here's why you should try it too
Is it possible to get the best of both worlds with just one exercise? Yes, it is.
By Lucy Miller Published
-
Lumi Therapy powerPRO Massage Gun review: relieves sore muscles in an instant
Your muscles will never feel sore again with the Lumi powerPRO… if you can manage to hold it!
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published