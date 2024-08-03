I tried the Fittest Woman in the UK’s core workout – it left my abs on fire

While some people are on a mission to build washboard abs, I am on a mission to build a stronger core. Why? Because our core is the powerhouse of our body; it helps us move more efficiently (and pain-free), can help reduce the likelihood of injuries, boost our posture and help us lift heavier – and I always like lifting heavier.

Being a fitness writer, I love trying crazy new challenges, whether that be training for my first HYROX having never run in my life, or doing 100 crunches every day for a week . As my core training had been lacking, I decided it was time to change that and take on a new challenge. So, I decided to reach out to CrossFit athlete and Fittest Woman in the UK, Aimee Cringle (who has the most insane core strength), to throw me together a killer core workout.

It’s safe to say she certainly delivered on the killer part and I probably won’t need to train my core for another week. Here’s how I got on…

The workout

Rest as needed between exercises to maintain form and intensity, but try to minimise rest to keep your core engaged throughout the workout

SkiErg

Descending ladder 50-40-30-20-10 calories

GHD sit-up/or ab mat sit-ups

Descending ladder 25-20-15-10-5

Core circuit (complete 3-5 sets)

10-30 seconds hanging l-sit hold

1 minute high plank (advanced option on rings)

20 V-Ups

20 Russian Twists

Rest 20 seconds between movements and 2 minutes between sets

My experience

As you can expect, I went into this bricking it, as I wasn’t expecting such an extensive workout to land in my inbox. But, I guess Aimee’s the Fittest Woman in the UK for a reason. That being said, I think I did pretty well, if I do say so myself.

I was most worried about the SkiErg and ab mat sit-ups because, well, you’ve seen the workout, it’s brutal! I swapped out the GHD sit-ups for ab mat sit-ups (as my lower back is a bit temperamental), and started from 40 calories on the SkiErg instead of 50 as, quite frankly, I thought I’d be there all night otherwise. But, actually, this is the part of the workout I performed best on.

The worst part was that first round on the SkiErg, but I managed it in just over three minutes, which I was pleasantly surprised at. What I like about descending ladders is that you know it gets easier and I think that helps drive you because you know that after that first round things can’t get any worse. Coupling the SkiErg with the ab mat though immediately after left my midsection feeling solid and I managed to finish it with no rest in 10 minutes. Looking back, I think I could have maybe done the 50 calories.

Me trying to smile through the pain after completing Aimee's workout (Image credit: Future)

The circuit, however, was way harder. I can’t do hanging L-sits, so I swapped these for a hanging knee tuck instead. I was squeezing my core so hard I felt sick and could only manage 20-25 seconds. Going from these straight into a plank was also horrid. As someone who has a pretty solid plank, these seriously tested my core strength. I’d find my body shaking come the last 10 seconds. I dropped the V-sit ups to 10 reps instead of 20 but, again, I think I could’ve maybe pushed to 15. For the Russian twists, I used a 4kg kettlebell and that was more than enough for those 20 reps. I also confirm I now officially hate this exercise.

All in all, the entire workout took me around 25 minutes, which I was chuffed with because I genuinely thought I'd be there for at least an hour. It's also safe to say my core was left aching and the abs were popping.

Would I do the workout again? I actually would, the scaled-down version that is, not the legit version, and three rounds of the circuit was more than enough for me. I think on paper this workout looks a lot worse than it is, although don't mistake that for 'easy', because it is challenging. But, if you actually pace yourself during the first part with the SkiErg, I think it's manageable and it will leave your midsection burning. I may not be rushing to do it again next week, but I'd 100% do it again. Try it, you may surprise yourself...