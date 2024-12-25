Can you keep up with Terry Crews’ insane workout and diet plan?

If you’ve ever wondered how Terry Crews manages to look like he was sculpted by the gods while radiating more energy than a toddler on a sugar high, you’re not alone. As someone who has dabbled in fitness (with varying degrees of success), I couldn’t resist diving into Terry’s workout and diet routine to see what makes him tick – and whether any of it is remotely doable for mere mortals like us.

Before Terry Crews became a Hollywood star, he was an NFL player known for his time as a defensive end and linebacker for teams like the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, and Washington Redskins. Before that, he was an accomplished artist, earning a scholarship to Western Michigan University for his drawing and painting skills.

But we’re not here to chat about Crews’ artistic prowess (however impressive they may be). If you’ve ever seen him in a movie, you know how ripped he is; in fact, his characters often lean into his muscle-bound persona as an actor. Crews is not only proud of how godly his frame is but also happy to share how he achieved it.

Spoiler: it’s hard work, determination, and a lot of man-hours. I did some research to help me kick (re)start my fitness journey next year, and let me tell you, Crews’ workout and diet routine isn’t for the faint of heart. That said, there is a lot we can all learn from it. Let’s get down to business!

The madness that is the "24s" workout

Terry Crews’ signature "24s" circuit is an intense full-body workout that combines strength training with cardio for maximum impact. The routine consists of four exercises performed back-to-back, six reps each, without rest.

Designed to target multiple muscle groups, including the shoulders, core, and legs, the workout emphasises explosive movements to build strength, endurance, and power. Terry recommends starting with light weights or just the bar to focus on form and maintain proper technique. Here’s the rundown of the exercises:

Upright Rows : Grab a barbell, bring it to your chin, and try not to look like you’re crying.

: Grab a barbell, bring it to your chin, and try not to look like you’re crying. Power Cleans : Explode from the ground like you’re Hulk smashing your way through leg day.

: Explode from the ground like you’re Hulk smashing your way through leg day. Romanian Deadlifts : Feel the burn in your hamstrings while praying your form holds up.

: Feel the burn in your hamstrings while praying your form holds up. Jump Squats: With the barbell resting on your shoulders, you jump—because regular squats apparently aren’t hardcore enough.

Terry describes this routine as a full-body blitz that doubles as cardio. I call it “I’m going to need a nap.” Even Terry admits it leaves him winded, so he recommends starting with just the barbell. If that’s his version of a warm-up, I can’t imagine what he considers "easy."

A weekly workout schedule that’s pure discipline

Even when he isn’t doing ultra-intense, high-intensity workouts, Terry’s weekly routine is as structured as a military operation. Completely understandable; it’s not like you can walk around having a body like his without any work.

Crews’ standard workout routine is based on the old split system, where you work on different areas of the body during workouts. Each day focuses on a different muscle group, with cardio always in the mix. Here’s how it breaks down:

Monday: Shoulders

Tuesday: Back

Wednesday: Arms

Thursday: Legs

Friday: Chest

Saturday & Sunday: Rest (or "light activities" like walking, which I can only assume still somehow includes a casual bicep curl or two)

He caps every workout with a 4-mile run because, apparently, lifting the equivalent of a small car isn’t enough.

Terry’s diet: Lean, mean, and occasionally indulgent

Now, let’s talk food. Terry practices intermittent fasting, eating all his meals between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. I skipped breakfast once, and by 10 a.m., I was ready to eat my desk. But Terry? He thrives on this plan. Here’s a peek at a typical day:

Snack: An apple or a protein shake to kick things off.

Breakfast (at 2 p.m.): A smoothie packed with peanut butter, yoghurt, and enough protein to make my blender cry.

Lunch: A massive chicken salad with all the veggies, beans, and good stuff.

Dinner: Grilled chicken breast with a side of sweet potato and broccolini. Occasionally, he indulges with tortilla chips or a slice of bread. The man earns it.

It’s a clean, nutrient-dense plan that fuels his superhuman workouts, but he’s not above treating himself now and then. Cheesecake, anyone?

What I learned from Terry Crews

Here’s the thing about Terry: he’s not just about muscles and fitness. His approach is all about joy and consistency. He dances between sets, grins through the grind, and makes the whole thing feel (almost) fun.

I love the duality of his persona. He’s all fun and games when he interacts with people, but when it comes down to putting the work in, he shows up first in the gym and leaves last. This likely helps him stay in shape physically and mentally.

Looking at his mix of different workout routines, it makes a lot of sense. You’ll see diminishing returns doing the same old workout repeatedly; however, mixing your push-pull-legs routine with something like the 10,000-swing kettlebell challenge will help you keep packing on muscle.

Unlike Dolph Lundgren’s Rocky IV transformation, which was aimed at creating the ‘perfect’ physique for a role, Crews’ workout routine is designed to help him maintain muscle mass. What’s maintainable for him might look different to you, though, which is worth bearing in mind before you set out to replicate his results.

Am I going to adopt Terry’s entire routine? Let’s just say I’ll start with the apple in the morning part and work my way up. But if there’s one takeaway, it’s this: find what works for you, commit to it, and don’t forget to enjoy the process.

Because if Terry Crews can make jump squats look like a celebration, maybe – just maybe – we can all find a little joy in the madness of our own routines.