How Dolph Lundgren achieved peak physique in the 80s for his role in Rocky IV as Ivan Drago

When it comes to preparing for a role, few actors go to the lengths Dolph Lundgren did for his iconic portrayal of Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. Despite not being the first choice for the role, Lundgren went the extra mile to put on as much mass as humanly possible and won the admiration of both his co-star and millions of fans around the world.

Slightly overshadowed by action movie legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren was one of the most iconic 80s action movie actor, starring in many of the era’s blockbusters, including Masters of the Universe (as He-Man himself), the Rocky franchise (“If he dies, he dies.”) and even the 1989 version of the Punisher.

He enjoyed somewhat of a second coming, thanks to his long-time pal Sylvester Stallone's The Expandables franchise, which pitted ageing action stars against hordes of goons in the 2010s and 2020s. Not surprisingly, Lundgren is still in amazing shape, even in his late 60s, thanks to his unwavering dedication and discipline.

As someone who’s spent countless hours tinkering with my own fitness routines, I can’t help but admire the sheer dedication and effort he put into transforming himself into the ultimate Russian powerhouse. Inspired by his journey, I delved deep into how he prepared for the role – and here’s what I learned.

From martial artist to bodybuilder

Before Hollywood came knocking, Dolph Lundgren was already an accomplished athlete, but playing Drago required an entirely different level of training, one that would make him larger than life on screen.

To bulk up for his screen test, Dolph gained 5 kilograms (~11lbs), following an intense high-protein, low-calorie diet and training with bodybuilding legends like Harold Poole and Lydia Cheng.

The preparation didn’t stop there. For five months leading up to filming, Dolph trained under the watchful eye of none other than Sylvester Stallone (who trained under two-time Mr Olympia winner Franco Columbu for Rocky 2), who was as much a taskmaster as he was a mentor. The two exercised together in Santa Monica and a boxing gym in Culver City, often for hours a day.

“I never trained harder in my life,” Dolph recalled. “Sly drove me so hard, but he pushed himself just as hard. We trained two hours a day in the gym and then boxed for hours more.”

Legendary boxing coach Richard Giachetti was also on hand, helping Dolph and Stallone ramp up their sparring sessions to four hours a day as filming approached. The training regimen followed a phased approach:

Bulking Phase (2 months): Heavy compound exercises with low reps (6–8) and 4 sets per exercise. Working between strength and hypertrophy rep ranges, this phase was all about building mass and strength.

(2 months): Heavy compound exercises with low reps (6–8) and 4 sets per exercise. Working between strength and hypertrophy rep ranges, this phase was all about building mass and strength. Cutting Phase (2 months): High reps (12–15) with shorter rest periods, focusing on definition and muscularity through isolation exercises and supersets. Dolph’s abs training intensified, with sessions twice a day, every day.

(2 months): High reps (12–15) with shorter rest periods, focusing on definition and muscularity through isolation exercises and supersets. Dolph’s abs training intensified, with sessions twice a day, every day. Maintenance Phase (1 month): During filming, the focus shifted to maintaining muscle mass with minimal gym work while prioritising sparring and boxing.

Eating like a champion

Lundgren’s diet was just as disciplined as his training. Eating five to six meals a day, he fueled his body with lean proteins, complex carbs, and plenty of vegetables. Here’s a breakdown of his typical day:

Breakfast : Protein shake with banana or oatmeal.

: Protein shake with banana or oatmeal. Lunch : Chicken or fish with baked potato and vegetables.

: Chicken or fish with baked potato and vegetables. Dinner : Turkey or chicken with rice and fruit.

: Turkey or chicken with rice and fruit. Snacks: Protein shakes and fruit between meals.

He also relied on supplements like amino acids, liver tablets, and multivitamins provided by Weider – a staple of the bodybuilding world in the '80s.

The results (and what can we learn from it all)

By the time the cameras rolled, Dolph weighed a shredded 108.8 kgs (~240lbs). Even taking into account his height (1.96m/ 6’5”), it’s an incredible amount of lean muscle we’re talking about!

What stood out to me most wasn’t just the intensity of his physical transformation but how his preparation mirrored the life of a professional bodybuilder. Stallone wanted to showcase physiques that had never been seen in the boxing ring, and Dolph’s dedication ensured they achieved that vision.

There are a few key takeaways from his physical preparation for the role, at least for me. First, it's worth noting that Lundgren wasn't quite as muscular before the role and worked really hard to pack on that much lean mass. No one walks around absolutely shredded all year round, so don't expect to be able to train this hard continuously without getting injured.

Second, the intense training regime had a very specific end goal. Lundgren wasn't 'just working out'; he was working toward a result they wanted to achieve. Stallone wanted him to look a certain way for the movie, so they put the hours in to help him get there safely.

Lastly, the movie star did most of his workouts under the watchful eye of experienced bodybuilders and trainers. Lundgren didn't just roll out of bed, scribble down an exercise routine and start pumping iron in the nearest gym.

Instead, he asked for the help of professionals, which is exactly what you should do if you're planning on packing on muscle in the new year. If you're unsure about how to transform your body, ask a personal trainer.

Dolph’s Rocky IV regimen might be extreme, but it offers valuable takeaways for anyone serious about fitness. Building muscle and definition takes time, effort, and consistency, and a little guidance from the right mentors doesn’t hurt either.

So, next time you’re tempted to skip a workout, just remember Dolph Lundgren, sparring for hours a day and waking up in the middle of the night to knock out a few sets of abs. If that doesn’t inspire you, I don’t know what will.