Pack on upper body muscle with this six-move beginner bench workout

If you’re on a mission to build upper-body muscle it’s easy to overcomplicate things, thanks to the sea of questionable exercises popping up all over social media. Truth is, it doesn’t need to be. Your best bet is to keep things simple, sticking to some classic exercises and starting off with some basic (but brilliant) equipment. So, head on over to the weight bench, grab a pair of dumbells, and give this ‘ultimate weight bench workout’ from MiraFit a go.

If you find the gym too intimidating, then a weight bench and pair of dumbbells are the best bits of home gym equipment you can invest in. With an adjustable weight bench, you can target multiple muscles across your entire body, from various angles too. Plus, the bench offers stability and support for your body. Not to mention studies have shown that using free weights, and accessories like a bench, can deliver the same results when it comes to hypertrophy and strength. Before you start thinking they're less superior to the hack squat machine.

If you’re regimented, you should be able to fire through this workout in 35 to 40 minutes. You’ll need an adjustable weight bench so that you can set it to different angles for different exercises, but if you don’t have access to one, for whatever reason, you can modify the exercises to work without one. Work your way through the exercises for the reps stated below, resting for 90-120 seconds between sets and two minutes between rounds. Here’s your workout:

Chest press – 3 x 6-12 reps

Shoulder press – 3 x 6-12 reps

Single arm row – 3 x 8-10 reps

Concentration curls – 3 x 8-12 reps (each side)

Skullcrusher – 3 x 8-12 reps

Chest supported reverse flyes – 2 x 15 reps

Now that you’ve just smashed an upper-body session, why not give this 30-minute lower-body workout a go later in the week? It’ll hit your calves glutes and quads and, again, you only need two dumbbells. Once you’ve trained your lower body, schedule this full-body workout as your final workout of the week, then you will have trained all your major muscle groups twice— job done!