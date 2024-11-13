This no-nonsense dumbbell workout builds stronger quads, calves and glutes in 30 minutes

It doesn’t matter how busy you are, skipping leg day is a big no, no, especially if you’re trying to build a stronger, functional body. The good news is you don’t need to spend hours squatting or lunging for an effective workout. This session won’t just hit every major muscle in your lower body, but you’ll have it done and dusted in 30 minutes and all you need is two dumbbells. We can promise it will save you time, but we can’t promise it won’t leave you feeling pretty tender afterwards.

Not only can dumbbells deliver a crushing leg workout, the BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation Journal says that free-weight exercises are “more “functional” than machine-based exercises with a better transfer to improvements in daily physical function”. This is because dumbbell exercises use movement patterns that we perform in everyday life, such as pressing, lunging and squatting. The stronger we become in these patterns the more efficiently our bodies can function and we reduce our risk of injury.

For this workout, perform three sets of each exercise stated below, followed by a 30–90 second rest between each set. If you have a little more time on your hands you could even try and squeeze in an extra fourth or fifth round. However, if 30 minutes is all you’ve got, stick to your three rounds and opt for shorter rest periods. If the dumbbells you need aren’t available, reach for a pair of kettlebells instead. Here’s your workout:

Walking lunges – 16 reps

Lateral lunges – 8 reps per side

Single leg sit to stand – 8 reps per side

Front rack squats – 8 reps

If you’re planning on crushing two lower body sessions for the week, then here’s another four-move workout (this time you only need one dumbbell/kettlebell) that you’ll be able to blast through in just 25 minutes. Don’t forget about your upper body though! This five-move workout will help sculpt the muscles in your arms, shoulders and back.