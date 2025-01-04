A stretchologist says this 7-minute mobility routine boosts posture and eases stiffness – I put it to the test

Over the Christmas break my tight hips, stiff shoulders and sore lower practically vanished. How? Probably because I was up and about being active, rather than glued to my desk and hunched over my laptop.

Now, work is back in full swing and I’ve already succumbed to my old habits, sitting for hours on end with limited breaks, and I can already feel it taking its toll on my body. Particularly in the left side of my lower back.

Determined to make some positive changes for 2025, I reached out to Rachele Gilman, a stretchologist , and co-founder of the luxury wellness retreat Eat Move Sleep . Gilman is a specialist at helping people move their bodies effectively. She supplied me with five simple stretches designed to alleviate upper body tension (particularly in the shoulders and back) and improve my posture.

What’s better is it only took me seven minutes to complete all five movements, some of which I was even able to do whilst sitting in my chair, so there were no excuses for no being able to incorporate them into my lunch break. Here’s how I got on…

The doorway stretch

(Image credit: Future)

Rachele says this stretch is excellent for relieving any upper body tension, relaxing rounded shoulders (helping to reverse poor posture), and even eases built-up tension in the neck.

How I found it: I really appreciated the accessibility of this exercise, as all it requires is a doorway. I felt a deep stretch, more so across my shoulder than my chest, but this is probably because I hold a lot more tension here, and they felt instantly more relaxed afterwards. Also, make sure you externally rotate your body if you’re after a more intense stretch.

Try it yourself:

Stand in a doorway, arms at 90 degrees to your body

Step forward, with your shoulder against the frame

Lean into the stretch, feeling the stretch across the chest and shoulder

Hold for 30 seconds and repeat on each side

Seated twist stretch

(Image credit: Future)

Sitting at a desk all day often leaves your back feeling stiff and tight, and that’s exactly what this exercise aims to undo. “It releases spinal stiffness and improves rotational mobility,” says Rachele.

How I found it: I tried this move sitting on the floor and seated, and I can confirm I preferred the latter. This is because I found the chair offered a more sturdy base, meaning I could try a twist further into the stretch. Plus, you don’t have to leave your desk to do it, so it’s ideal for those who are guilty of staying at their desks all day. It definitely helped loosen my spine and I even got a few satisfying ‘clicks’ in my lower back too.

Try it yourself:

Sit cross-legged on the floor or sit in a chair with your feet flat on the floor

Place your right hand behind you or on the back of the chair

Place your left hand on the right knee and gently twist from the base of the spine to the right

Using a chair, you can use your right hand to help pull you into the twist

Hold for 30 seconds, then repeat on the other side

Standing hip circles

(Image credit: Future)

This movement is excellent for improving hip mobility as it rotates them in a circular motion, reducing stiffness and boosting flexibility. If you can perform it without holding onto anything, it can also aid balance too.

How I found it: I was very grateful for this movement, because my hips always get super tight sitting for 8-hours a day, which then kickstarts my lower back pain. Again, this move was so simple, yet effective, because it moved my hips through their full range of motion (the hip is a ball and socket joint that can move freely). I heard a lot of ‘crunch’ noises while rotating my leg externally (thankfully they were a little quieter rotating internally). Afterward, they felt far more mobile and less sore, result!

Try it yourself:

Stand on one leg and lift the opposite knee to hip height

Smoothly circle the knee 10 times in each direction, then switch legs

Hip flexor lunge

(Image credit: Future)

Also known as the ‘couch stretch’, “the hip flexor lunge helps release tension in the hips, as well as improving posture, reducing lower back pain and increasing stride length,” says Rachele.

How I found it: This is actually one of my favourite stretches that I regularly do at the gym. It’s an absolute dream for tight hips and gives the most incredibly satisfying stretch in the hip flexors and down the front of your quads. I’ll admit, I didn’t enjoy doing this on the hard wooden floor, so it’s best to make sure you have something soft beneath you! For an even deeper stretch, I like lifting my back foot off the floor and holding onto it with my hand but don’t worry if you can’t do this.

Try it yourself:

Step into a lunge position

Lower back knee

Tuck the pelvis under and lean forward slightly into the front leg

Hold for 30 seconds on each side

Windmills

(Image credit: Future)

This mobility move is also a great warm up drill, as it works multiple muscle groups, including the hips, spine and shoulders. “It encourages dynamic spine rotation and improves coordination,” says Rachele.

How I found it: This was probably my least favourite of the five movements, probably because it revealed the extremity of how stiff my body was after four hours of being sat at a screen. However, the more repetitions I did, the easier it became. I found it brilliant for my entire upper body and my shoulders and spine felt looser after just 10 reps. Looking up towards the hand of my raised arm also allowed me to rotate my spine further and get a deeper stretch across my shoulder, while opening my chest up more.

Try it yourself:

Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width apart and your arms extended to the side at shoulder height

Bend forward at the waist and touch your right hand to your left foot

Alternate sides while maintaining the forward fold

Complete 10 reps on each side

Don't forget to check out these other three stretches Rachele says that everyone should be doing to improve their posture!