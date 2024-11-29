This rugged adventure Garmin is mega cheap in Walmart’s Black Friday sale

(Image credit: Garmin)
If you’re an outdoorsy person looking for a smartwatch then you’ll need something that’s robust but, equally, you still want it to be packed with features. Well, I’ve found a great Garmin that ticks both these boxes. You can now save $170 on the Instinct 2 at Walmart in this cool camo colorway or, if you're not a fan, the black version is also on sale at Amazon.

It may not be the newest Garmin on the block, but it’s still a capable smartwatch that boasts plenty of features to help track your every adventure. This includes ABC sensors, built-in GPS, backtrack routing, safety features and more!

Garmin Instinct 2
Garmin Instinct 2: was $349.99 now $179.99 at Walmart

The Instinct 2 is a rugged GPS smartwatch with durable construction, 100m water resistance, and 28-day battery life. It offers multi-sport tracking, advanced health monitoring (heart rate, stress, sleep), and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.

View Deal

The Instinct 2 is great multisport watch too with plenty of built-in workouts and also lends itself to more extreme sports too, like mountain biking and skating. It’s also got loads of Garmin’s usual health tracking features, such as heart rate, stress, sleep, body battery, women’s health tracking and more. Plus, it boasts a very long battery life, up to 28-days!

It’s features are somewhat more basic than more advanced Garmin models and it doesn’t have solar charging (although you can grab the Instinct 2 Solar in the sale as well). However, the Instinct 2 is a fan favourite that’s reliable and uncomplicated.

