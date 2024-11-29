This rugged adventure Garmin is mega cheap in Walmart’s Black Friday sale

If you’re an outdoorsy person looking for a smartwatch then you’ll need something that’s robust but, equally, you still want it to be packed with features. Well, I’ve found a great Garmin that ticks both these boxes. You can now save $170 on the Instinct 2 at Walmart in this cool camo colorway or, if you're not a fan, the black version is also on sale at Amazon.
It may not be the newest Garmin on the block, but it’s still a capable smartwatch that boasts plenty of features to help track your every adventure. This includes ABC sensors, built-in GPS, backtrack routing, safety features and more!
The Instinct 2 is a rugged GPS smartwatch with durable construction, 100m water resistance, and 28-day battery life. It offers multi-sport tracking, advanced health monitoring (heart rate, stress, sleep), and precise navigation via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support.
The Instinct 2 is great multisport watch too with plenty of built-in workouts and also lends itself to more extreme sports too, like mountain biking and skating. It’s also got loads of Garmin’s usual health tracking features, such as heart rate, stress, sleep, body battery, women’s health tracking and more. Plus, it boasts a very long battery life, up to 28-days!
It’s features are somewhat more basic than more advanced Garmin models and it doesn’t have solar charging (although you can grab the Instinct 2 Solar in the sale as well). However, the Instinct 2 is a fan favourite that’s reliable and uncomplicated.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
Black Friday bargain: the Oura Ring has hit its lowest-ever price
Thank you Amazon!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Google Photos gets a free design update that could be confusing
Google Photos is one of the best ways to organise your photos, but some might be left scratching their heads
By Chris Hall Published
-
YETI’s best-selling products are ridiculously cheap in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
Fancy yourself a tumbler, rambler or cooler? Amazon's reduced them all
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
AKASO Seemor 200 night vision goggles review: unparalleled clarity for nighttime adventures
AKASO’s new NVD unlocks the night with cutting-edge colour vision technology
By Derek Adams Published
-
8 must-have hiking gadgets for tackling cold and wet trails
Whether it be wet and rainy, or super chilly, these 8 gadgets can make your outdoor adventure even more enjoyable
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Vango Classic Instant 300 review: a festival-goer's dream tent
Super quick to pitch and pull down, this reasonably priced tent is spacious, tall and well-featured for festival use
By Pat Kinsella Published
-
Is Columbia’s OutDry Extreme the best waterproof-breathable material that no one is using?
ODX hasn’t revolutionised the outdoor apparel world in the way its creators expected it to – but that could be about to change…
By Pat Kinsella Published
-
Best YETI coolers 2024: ice cold excellence
Keep food and beverage frosty with our curated selection of top-rated YETI coolers for every occasion
By Matt Kollat Last updated
-
Best cool box for camping 2024: keep your food & drinks cool and fresh no matter the weather
Browse the best cool boxes, cool bags and electric coolers for camping, festivals, picnics and balmy days at the beach
By Matt Kollat Last updated
-
Aku Trekker Lite III GTX review: the little black dress of hiking boots
The super comfortable, high-performing Aku Trekker Lite III GTX is a go-to winner for all kinds of hiking and backpacking
By Pat Kinsella Published