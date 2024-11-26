The best Black Friday sunglasses deals – massive savings on Ray-Ban, Oakley and more!

Save up to 75% off across some of the biggest brands

Ray-Ban Clubmasters
Most people may be shopping for the best tech and homeware deals in the Black Friday sales, but it can be easy to miss the massive savings on the best sunglasses.

Oakley, Ray-Ban, and Sunglasses Hut are just a few retailers currently offering brilliant Black Friday sales. Some offer savings of up to 75%, so trust us when we say you don’t want to miss them.

It doesn’t matter that the sun isn’t shining twenty-four-seven right now, it’s still important to protect your eyes from that winter glaze. Plus, there’s nothing like being prepared for next summer. Check out the top Black Friday sunglasses deals below!

Best Black Friday sunglasses deals 2024: quick links

Best Black Friday sunglasses deals 2024

Ray-Ban RB3558
Ray-Ban RB3558: was £156 now £78 at Sunglass Hut AUS

Save a massive 50% off these stylish pilot shades. Featuring black frames and silver mirror lens, these sunnies will add an edge to any look and have heads turning where ever you go.

Oakley Radar EV Path
Oakley Radar EV Path: was £181 now £144.80 at Oakley

These best-selling Oakleys are ideal for high-flying athletes who are on the move. We love the pretty pink colour but if you're not a fan, there's plenty of other options to choose from. Save 20% off now!

Ralph Lauren Polo Sunglasses
Ralph Lauren Polo Sunglasses: was £153 now £100 at discountedsunglasses.co.uk

Save 35% off these stylish round frames from Ralph Lauren, the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Plus, you can get an additional 15% off on top of the sale price when you enter the code 'BF15' at the checkout— go, go, go!

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classic
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classic: was £155 now £124 at Ray-Ban

The Clubmaster Classics are one of Ray-Ban's most iconic sunnies, and they're in the Black Friday sale! These timeless classics from the 1960s pair perfectly with pretty much anything and now you can save 20% off. Also available in various shades.

Oakley Terrigal
Oakley Terrigal: was £223 now £111.50 at Oakley

These round lens are super lightweight and have Unobtainium earsocks for no-slip grip and an adjustable nose pad for effortless fit and comfort. Available in four shades, with a whopping 50% off!

Nike Athena Sunglasses
Nike Athena Sunglasses: was £219.99 now £164.99 at nike

These sunglasses will set you apart from the crowd and probably make you feel that you can conquer the world, with their asymmetrical design and mirroring that wraps from lens to temple. Save 25% off when you sign up to become a Nike Club Member.

Bolle Falco Sunglasses
Bolle Falco Sunglasses: was £200 now £70 at discountedsunglasses.co.uk

A £135 saving is what you call a Black Friday bargain! These glasses are made for those on the move, with rubber temples and nose pads to keep them firmly in place, while the lenses feature a hydrophobic, anti fog and anti reflective coating. Don't forget, you can also get an additional 15% off on top of this when you enter the code BF15 at the checkout.

