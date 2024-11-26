The best Black Friday sunglasses deals – massive savings on Ray-Ban, Oakley and more!

Most people may be shopping for the best tech and homeware deals in the Black Friday sales, but it can be easy to miss the massive savings on the best sunglasses.
Oakley, Ray-Ban, and Sunglasses Hut are just a few retailers currently offering brilliant Black Friday sales. Some offer savings of up to 75%, so trust us when we say you don’t want to miss them.
It doesn’t matter that the sun isn’t shining twenty-four-seven right now, it’s still important to protect your eyes from that winter glaze. Plus, there’s nothing like being prepared for next summer. Check out the top Black Friday sunglasses deals below!
Best Black Friday sunglasses deals 2024: quick links
- Ray-Ban: up to 50% off aviators and more!
- Discounted sunglasses: up to 75% off all major brands
- John Lewis: big savings across big designer brands
- Sunglasses hut: up to 50% off on Oakley, Versace and more
- Oakley: up to 50% off sportswear sunnies
- Alensa: big discounts on Dior, Boss, Marc Jacobs and more
Best Black Friday sunglasses deals 2024
Save a massive 50% off these stylish pilot shades. Featuring black frames and silver mirror lens, these sunnies will add an edge to any look and have heads turning where ever you go.
These best-selling Oakleys are ideal for high-flying athletes who are on the move. We love the pretty pink colour but if you're not a fan, there's plenty of other options to choose from. Save 20% off now!
Save 35% off these stylish round frames from Ralph Lauren, the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Plus, you can get an additional 15% off on top of the sale price when you enter the code 'BF15' at the checkout— go, go, go!
The Clubmaster Classics are one of Ray-Ban's most iconic sunnies, and they're in the Black Friday sale! These timeless classics from the 1960s pair perfectly with pretty much anything and now you can save 20% off. Also available in various shades.
These round lens are super lightweight and have Unobtainium earsocks for no-slip grip and an adjustable nose pad for effortless fit and comfort. Available in four shades, with a whopping 50% off!
These sunglasses will set you apart from the crowd and probably make you feel that you can conquer the world, with their asymmetrical design and mirroring that wraps from lens to temple. Save 25% off when you sign up to become a Nike Club Member.
A £135 saving is what you call a Black Friday bargain! These glasses are made for those on the move, with rubber temples and nose pads to keep them firmly in place, while the lenses feature a hydrophobic, anti fog and anti reflective coating. Don't forget, you can also get an additional 15% off on top of this when you enter the code BF15 at the checkout.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
This 77-inch LG OLED TV is the cheapest I've seen to date – and it's a 2024 model
The Black Friday big screen TV bargains continue
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Audi could be first to adopt all-new Apple CarPlay, with leaked images found
The much-anticipated full CarPlay takeover could be finally set to arrive
By Chris Hall Published
-
Ray-Ban, Oakley and Sunglasses Hut are blocking shade and dropping prices with this belter summer sale
See up to 50% discounts on hundreds of glasses
By Rian Howlett Published
-
POC Devour review – Big, bold sunnies designed with mountain bikers in mind
Stand out from the crowd with the POC Devour MTB sunglasses
By Alf Alderson Last updated
-
Oakley Sutro review – Cycling sunglasses for the peloton set
Oakley Sutro are big, bold and offer excellent visibility and eye protection as well as telling the world that you ride bikes
By Alf Alderson Last updated