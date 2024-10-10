Nike Zoom Fly 6 takes cues from the Alphafly to become the fastest running shoe for training

Nike’s latest speed demon just hit the track – meet the Nike Zoom Fly 6, where cutting-edge tech meets sleek design.
The latest addition to Nike’s running shoe lineup is packed with features geared to make runners faster, lighter, and more comfortable without breaking the bank like its Alphafly siblings.
The Zoom Fly 6 is all about efficiency and features a reimagined midsole with ZoomX foam for snappy energy return and a rocker geometry designed to keep your stride smooth.
Sandwiched between Nike’s proprietary ZoomX and SR-02 foams, it sports a full-length carbon-infused FlyPlate that adds pop, making every step feel more explosive.
Weighing 10% less than its predecessor, the shoe tips the scales at just 8.4 ounces for men’s sizes while still maintaining that plush yet responsive feel.
Plus, the upper is crafted from engineered mesh for breathability and foot-hugging comfort, helping runners stay cool even during those lung-busting sprints.
Traction isn’t an afterthought, either. The redesigned outsole's rubber tread pattern grips the ground like glue on both dry and wet tarmac.
All-time marathon GOAT Eliud Kipchoge says, “The redesigned Zoom Fly performs at a high level and is very responsive, with wonderful cushioning from impact and great movement from heel to forefoot.”
The Zoom Fly 6 brings versatility for all types of runners, from those pushing for personal bests to casual joggers who want a taste of race-day tech.
If you’ve been eyeing a shoe with race-ready DNA that doesn’t require a pro athlete's budget, the Zoom Fly 6’s your ticket to faster miles.
The Nike Zoom Fly 6 will be available globally at Nike and select retail locations on 1 November 2024, with Eliud’s special colourway, inspired by the red clay roads where he trains, arriving in early December.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
