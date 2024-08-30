Nike celebrates a decade of trail dominance with the Kiger 10 and ReactX Wildhorse 10

Hold onto your laces, trail runners! Nike is marking a major milestone – ten glorious years of taking on the toughest terrains – with the launch of not one but two exciting new shoes, the Kiger 10 and ReactX Wildhorse 10.

The new kicks aren’t just updates, either. They’re tributes to Nike’s relentless pursuit of perfection in trail running shoes.

Sporting the most minimal and lightweight trail shoes to date from the brand, the Kiger 10 has a multidirectional 3.5mm lug design and is enhanced with a forefoot rock shield for better underfoot protection.

The Cushlon 3.0 midsole is said to provide an optimal blend of cushioning and responsiveness, while the sleek, leno-weave upper features specific durability, breathability and containment zones.

The brand’s muse for the Kiger silhouette and sub-ultra specialist and Nike Trail athlete Bailey Kowalczyk is super pumped about the launch: “If you want a fast, low-profile shoe that’s going to be able to handle any type of terrain, up to a 50K or so, this is the shoe for you.”

For those seeking versatility and extra protection, the ReactX-powered Wildhorse 10 is your go-to option.

Boasting a 13% boost in energy return, the new shoe honours those who’ve used its predecessors to conquer the wildest of trails, from rocky paths to muddy tracks.

The updated Wildhorse offers a 3mm taller stack height, forefoot rock shield, and updated toe protection while dropping 35 grams from its predecessor.

Nike also claims it cut the midsoles' carbon footprint by at least 43% in comparison to your standard React foam, and its All-Terrain Compound outsole with 4mm lugs provides excellent grip and durability in all conditions.

Nike Trail athlete Sally is ecstatic about the new design: “I’ll be running my next 200-mile race in the Wildhorse – both because I truly love this new model and because I want to show athletes that you can dream big without wearing the most expensive flagship shoe.”

As Nike celebrates this ten-year journey, the message is clear: they’re not just looking back – they’re gearing up for the next ten years of trail innovation.