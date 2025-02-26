"It’s the perfect combination of carbon and foam" – Nike debuts Vaporfly 4 and Streakfly 2

Continuing its legacy of innovation in running shoe technology, Nike has announced two highly-anticipated additions to its racing lineup – the Vaporfly 4 and the Streakfly 2 – set to launch globally in March 2025.

Building on a legacy that began eight years ago, the Vaporfly 4 emerges as the lightest iteration in the franchise’s history. Drawing on insights from elite athletes such as Joshua Cheptegei and Mohammed Ahmed, Nike has refined this model to perform across distances ranging from 5Ks to marathons.

An updated carbon fibre Flyplate has been engineered to optimise energy return by improving leverage from the foot and ankle, while the now-classic ZoomX foam midsole delivers exceptional cushioning and responsiveness.

By strategically reducing unnecessary midsole foam and incorporating a new, breathable engineered mesh upper, the Vaporfly 4 achieves a featherweight design – approximately 10% lighter than its already super-light predecessor.

Canadian long-distance runner Mohammed Ahmed encapsulated the sentiment, calling it “the ideal Vaporfly” for its perfect blend of lightness, responsiveness, and stability: "Simply put, it’s the perfect combination of carbon to foam in this shoe to date."

Nike Streakfly 2 (Image credit: Nike)

The Streakfly 2, tailored for shorter races and high-intensity training sessions, brings track-level performance to the road. It introduces significant upgrades, including a full-length carbon fibre Flyplate that enhances propulsion and energy transfer and a redesigned ZoomX midsole that strikes a balance between flexibility and durability.

The model’s aggressive stance, inspired by a track spike last and featuring a 4mm heel-to-toe offset, promotes efficient forefoot running. Weighing in at just 126 grams, the Streakfly 2 is approximately 40 grams lighter than its predecessor, epitomising its ultra-lightweight design.

“The Streakfly 2 is a renaissance for racing,” added Nike athlete Cooper Teare, an American middle- and long-distance runner. “I can run fast 200s or a smooth 5K pace in the new Streakfly.”

Both the Vaporfly 4 and the Streakfly 2 join Nike’s esteemed racing lineup, which also features the Alphafly 3 marathon shoe and the Zoom Fly 6 super trainer. Available globally at Nike and select retailers starting in March 2025 – prices TBC.