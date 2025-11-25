I found a deal on the most underrated carbon racer – plus 13 more early Black Friday running shoe offers
Why aren't you using the Hoka Cielo X1 2.0? Now is your chance to grab a pair for a lot less
I've been covering Black Friday for the last seven years, and every year I'm on the hunt for the best running shoe deals. There is something in discovering cheap running shoe deals and spreading the joy with others. After all, running is a social sport, and the more people get access to good trainer deals, the better!
Running is growing, as more people discover just how great it is to move on two feet. This is great for running shoe companies, which sell more shoes than ever before (although the non-recyclable trainers aren't so good for the environment).
- SportsShoes.com: extra 24% off AW25 ranges
- On Running: up to 40% off past season shoes and gear
- Adidas: up to 60% off Ultraboost, Adizero SL and more
- Nike: up to 50% off Pegasus, Winflo and more
- HOKA: big money off Clifton 10, Cielo X1 2.0 and more
- Asics: over 200 shoes on sale (£70+ off)
- New Balance: save up to 30% on trainers
I looked through many deals and noticed that one of the most underrated carbon-plated trainers, the Hoka Cielo X1 2.0, is currently down to £174.99, which I believe is the cheapest these amazing racers have ever been.
Speaking of criminally underrated shoes for racing, On's Cloudboom Max is selling for only £165 at End Clothing – I would strongly urge everyone to check it out if you like moving fast in a bipedal fashion.
You'll find yet more running shoes on offer below. Or, alternatively, you can click or tap on the links above to browse the full selection of shoes from brands and retailers.
Read moreRead less▼
Why is the Hoka Cielo X1 2.0 so underrated, I don't understand, but at this price, everyone should seriously consider getting a pair!
Read moreRead less▼
The Cloudboom Max is a stable, high-stack super shoe emphasising comfort for long-haul runners. Its dual-density Helion HF foams and nylon/glass-fibre plate provide smooth transitions and ample cushioning. Terriblty underrated, but at least it's a lot more affordable now!
Read moreRead less▼
The fourth iteration of the shoes that literally broke the running world half a decade ago is now nearly £100 off.
Read moreRead less▼
Nike is slapping a larger discount on the Alphafly 3 than the Vaporfly 4? Has the world gone mad?!
Read moreRead less▼
Ultra-fast trail shoes for training and racing for 20% less!
Read moreRead less▼
Works perfectly as a sneaker or a running shoe – or both!
Read moreRead less▼
Gonna go fast off-road? These are the shoes you need.
Read moreRead less▼
How many running shoes do you know have a five-star rating based on 1,000+ user reviews? Exactly!
Read moreRead less▼
My favourite shoes for jogging/ walking! Save £45 right now.
Read moreRead less▼
Nike's selling the top-of-the-range Pegasus for 40% less for Black Friday – what's not to like?
Read moreRead less▼
I haven't met a person who didn't like these shoes. High-stack, sleek trainers from one of the most popular brands now – get one for a lot less.
Read moreRead less▼
The Kayano 31 is the one to go for if you need a bit more support underfoot. Now 30% cheaper than usual.
Read moreRead less▼
Let's face it: it's time to get rid of those manky running trainers you've been using for triathlons for the last 5 years.
Read moreRead less▼
Want a new pair of trail running shoes that look good AND perform even better? Look no further.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.