I found a deal on the most underrated carbon racer – plus 13 more early Black Friday running shoe offers

I've been covering Black Friday for the last seven years, and every year I'm on the hunt for the best running shoe deals. There is something in discovering cheap running shoe deals and spreading the joy with others. After all, running is a social sport, and the more people get access to good trainer deals, the better!

Running is growing, as more people discover just how great it is to move on two feet. This is great for running shoe companies, which sell more shoes than ever before (although the non-recyclable trainers aren't so good for the environment).

I looked through many deals and noticed that one of the most underrated carbon-plated trainers, the Hoka Cielo X1 2.0, is currently down to £174.99, which I believe is the cheapest these amazing racers have ever been.

Speaking of criminally underrated shoes for racing, On's Cloudboom Max is selling for only £165 at End Clothing – I would strongly urge everyone to check it out if you like moving fast in a bipedal fashion.

You'll find yet more running shoes on offer below. Or, alternatively, you can click or tap on the links above to browse the full selection of shoes from brands and retailers.

Save 25% On Cloudboom Max Men's Running Shoes: was £220 now £165 at endclothing.com Read more Read less ▼ The Cloudboom Max is a stable, high-stack super shoe emphasising comfort for long-haul runners. Its dual-density Helion HF foams and nylon/glass-fibre plate provide smooth transitions and ample cushioning. Terriblty underrated, but at least it's a lot more affordable now!