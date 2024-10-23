Brooks Running’s classic support shoe just got a plush upgrade

Known for being a reliable option for runners who need extra support, the Brooks Adrenaline GTS series is back with its 24th iteration, introducing key updates without straying too far from its winning formula.
Brooks has upped the ante with its nitrogen-infused DNA LOFT v3 cushioning, the same powering the Brooks Ghost 16, to offer runners a lightweight yet plush underfoot feel.
This new midsole material enhances comfort while maintaining the shoe’s structure, making each stride feel smoother and more responsive.
Another notable improvement is the engineered air mesh upper, which is said to balance breathability with just the right amount of support.
The improved upper is a step up from the Adrenalin GTS 23, where breathability was already a strong point, but Brooks has fine-tuned the design to allow for better airflow and structure.
One feature that has always defined the Adrenaline series is the GuideRails support system, and the GTS 24 is no exception.
The GuideRails system helps keep your body in its natural motion path, reducing excess movement and helping prevent injury.
It has been a cornerstone of the Adrenaline GTS running shoe line and continues to be a reliable feature in the GTS 24, maintaining its reputation as a go-to shoe for runners seeking stability.
The updated outsole includes RoadTack rubber made from recycled materials, giving runners not only durability and grip but also a touch of sustainability.
At 8.0 oz (W) and 10.0 oz (M), the Adrenaline GTS 24 is lighter than its predecessor, making it an attractive option for runners who want support without the extra weight.
The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24 will go on sale on 1 November for a recommended price of $140/ £135 (approx. AU$209). Visit Brooks US or Brooks UK for more information.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
